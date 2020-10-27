 
NASUWT COMMENTS ON LAWRENCE REPORT INTO IMPACT OF COVID PANDEMIC ON BAME COMMUNITIES

Patrick Roach

Commenting on the publication of a report by Baroness Doreen Lawrence, commissioned by the Labour Party, into the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union, said: 

“As Baroness Lawrence has stated in her report, the disproportionate impact which this pandemic is having on the health, welfare, safety and economic security of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in this country is not random. It was foreseeable and is the result of decades of structural racism and inequality that continues to pervade every area of our society and economy. 

“The Prime Minister has promised to ensure that employers across this country look after their workers and are Covid-secure and Covid-compliant. However, the evidence of racial disparities points to the contrary. 

“The NASUWT has been calling on the Government for months to publish its assessment of the racial equality impact of its decisions on the reopening of schools, but the Government has refused to do so. Given the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 infections and deaths among BAME communities, many will question what the Government is hiding. 

“Without clear, coherent and concrete action by Government to address the racialised impact of this pandemic, the cycle of discrimination and racial injustice will continue. 

“The Government has an opportunity to make a difference by publishing the race equality impact assessments it has undertaken and by providing clear guidance to employers on the steps they can take to make workplaces safer places for BAME workers.” 

 

