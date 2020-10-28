 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cambridge Spark signs up more than 100 data science and machine learning apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 1690

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Raoul-Gabriel Urma, CEO and founder of Cambridge Spark

Cambridge Spark, the leading provider of data science and AI apprenticeships, has inducted more than 100 professionals in its latest cohort to undertake apprenticeships in data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). 

The apprentices will be in the Level 4 (Data Analyst) and Level 7 (Data Science and Machine Learning Engineer) programmes. The Level 4 apprentices will be learning the basics of coding using Python language, which is a vital gateway to a wider coding career. Meanwhile, the Level 7 apprentices undertaking the Data Science and Machine Learning Engineer programmes are the first apprentices to do so in the UK.

The demand for data science professionals has tripled over the last five years (+231%) according to a report by The Royal Society. However, thousands of job roles continue to go unfilled as organisations struggle to find the talent they need. Data Analysts, Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers are amongst those that are most sought after. Apprenticeships offer a well-defined route for upskilling people into new technical roles, including Data Analyst, Data Scientist and Machine Learning Engineer.

Cambridge Spark is also working with Anglia Ruskin University to deliver more than 80 degree apprentices. Combined with the 50 apprentices Cambridge Spark is already training, this brings the total number of learners on degree-level programmes to over 200. This makes Cambridge Spark larger than many Computer Science departments at top UK universities.

Raoul-Gabriel Urma, CEO and founder of Cambridge Spark said,

“This year's cohort of more than 100 apprentices marks a major achievement for Cambridge Spark, in our mission to provide accessible training to help people to develop data science and machine learning skills and pursue new careers. The apprenticeship programmes we offer are more relevant and vital than ever before as major changes to the workforce increase the number of people looking for avenues to reskill. Working with business we are able to provide apprentices with degree level education and practical skills, which is an increasingly attractive alternative to the traditional academic path.


“Apprenticeships aren’t just for school leavers. They are open to current as well as new employees, people of any age, and even those with previous qualifications. It is an affordable option for people wanting to pursue a career in data science or AI and is also helping to provision the high skills that are in high demand in businesses. Those on our Level 7 programme will be among the best trained data science and machine learning professionals in the UK, delivering huge value to the organisations they work for and the overall digital economy.”

Education world now putting more focus on planning
Sector News
A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indic
WINNER OF Â£50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
Leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Generation UK to provide coding skills and job opportunities to underrepresented talent
Sector News
Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You


Huw Davies, Senior Early Careers Portfolio Manager at the BBC said,

“We have been working with Cambridge Spark and other organisations in the Trailblazer group on the development and design of the apprenticeships. The apprenticeships for us serve a dual purpose and offer a professional entry-level pathway for graduates and as well as offering an authentic route for our existing staff who require an applied and practical knowledge and skills training in machine learning as it becomes a more important part of our organisation.


“The 18 month apprenticeship has allowed us to bridge a skills gap in our mid to senior engineering teams as the pace of change has been significant across the domain of Data Science, ML and AI. As a public service organisation, we need to ensure that we are knowledgeable and lead on data science for our sector while working safely and securely. We are excited to be able to offer this scheme to new and existing staff and working in partnership with Cambridge Spark, employers and UK universities to develop a centre of excellence surrounding Data Science apprenticeships.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education world now putting more focus on planning
Sector News
A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indic
WINNER OF £50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
Student Heroes Save Young Man’s Life
Sector News
A group of six teenagers including four students from @EKC__Group in B
Edge Hill student highlights her fight for the Windrush generation during Black History Month
Sector News
An inspiring student who is fighting for the victims of the Windrush s
Student presidents from across the UK call for a plan on how students can return home for Christmas
Sector News
The presidents of @nusuk, @NUSScotland, @NUSWales and @NUS_USI, alongs
GCSEs and A-Levels 2021 arrangements in England
Sector News
@NEUnion comment on 2021 arrangements for GCSEs and A-Levels in Englan
Leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Generation UK to provide coding skills and job opportunities to underrepresented talent
Sector News
Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You
IBAT College Dublin offers Flexible Learning with the Launch of Modular MBA
Sector News
@IBATCollege Dublin, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third leve
Quartet of Wins for EKC Group as College Staff Named Best in Kent
Sector News
Four inspirational members of staff from EKC Group (@EKC__Group) recen
RNN Group Upgrade to Google Enterprise for Education
Sector News
The @RNNGroup, the largest single provider of education to school leav
In Support of Lifelong Learning Week, Graham Hasting-Evans from NOCN Group hosts webinar – “Will The Lifetime Skills Guarantee Really Help To ‘Close The Gap’?”
Sector News
@NOCNGroup will host a webinar on Tuesday 3rd November at 11:30am, as
Is there a viable alternative to the traditional curriculum for vulnerable and SEND learners?
Sector News
For many of us, the words’ deep dive’ can be associated with an ex

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 4 minutes ago

South West Institute of Technology centre (SWIoT)

South West Institute of Technology centre (SWIoT)

Petroc Principal Sean Mackney is supporting Love Our Colleges week by showing off the build of our South West Institute of Technology centre...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 7 minutes ago

RT @FrancisAlun: We talked a little bit about Oldham and social mobility with @TomBewick and guests. It was fun to do and #skillsworldlive…
View Original Tweet

Claire Russell
Claire Russell has published a new article: Education world now putting more focus on planning 6 hours 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5059)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page