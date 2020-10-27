 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Digital Poverty Alliance sets ambitious goal of ending digital poverty for disadvantaged children

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
IET Head of Education, David Lakin

The @TheIET and @DAFA_uk form Digital Poverty Alliance 

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and Digital Access for All (DAFA) are establishing an alliance to tackle digital poverty

The IET and DAFA are bringing together organisations to kick start an alliance aimed at tackling the issue of digital poverty and ending digital poverty for all, particularly for disadvantaged children.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the growing problem of digital poverty in the UK. With 1.9 million households with no access to the internet*, COVID-19 has identified key gaps in the ability of people working from home, as well as the ability of many children learning from home.

It’s important to recognise the social gap in access to technology, but the challenge of tackling digital poverty is too large for one organisation to take on alone, which is why the IET and DAFA are working to establish an alliance with organisations, who working together, can tackle this challenge.

IET Head of Education, David Lakin, said:

“Digital poverty is nothing new, it’s been around for a long time and it’s an important issue society needs to address. If we want to end digital poverty, it’s important that we take action now and work together. I strongly believe, by forming an alliance, we have a real opportunity of reaching that ambitious goal of ending digital poverty for disadvantaged children.

“The IET has a long history of creating networks so that the engineering and technology community can come together to solve society’s greatest challenges. It would be fantastic if we can start the journey of eradicating digital poverty during our 150th anniversary year.”

CEO of the Learning Foundation and lead on DAFA, Paul Finnis, said:

“The Learning Foundation, launched Digital Access for All in February 2019 and has been working hard to understand what’s needed and by who in eliminating the digital divide. We are delighted to move into this decisive stage in partnership with the IET who share our commitment to ensuring that every individual, family and schoolchild has the access they need at home to the digital world to support and enhance their learning and their lives.”

The first Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) virtual roundtable took place on Friday 23rd October with more than 20 organisations in attendance, including Intel, TechUK, TeachFirst, BBC News, DCMS and the Department for Education. The roundtable will be followed by several workshops to form an action plan with the goal to end digital poverty for all.

NEU open letter to Gavin Williamson calling for an end to holiday hunger
Sector News
The National Education Union (@NEUnion) is asking people to support an
Transformative learning programme to improve workplace wellbeing and cut business costs
Sector News
@NorthumbriaUni and @Mersey_Care #NHS Foundation Trust pioneer Restora
New poll: Half of workforce not learning enough skills at work
Sector News
@Boxmedia_io : New poll: Half of workforce not learning enough skills

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEU open letter to Gavin Williamson calling for an end to holiday hunger
Sector News
The National Education Union (@NEUnion) is asking people to support an
Transformative learning programme to improve workplace wellbeing and cut business costs
Sector News
@NorthumbriaUni and @Mersey_Care #NHS Foundation Trust pioneer Restora
New poll: Half of workforce not learning enough skills at work
Sector News
@Boxmedia_io : New poll: Half of workforce not learning enough skills
Hastings students welcome local MP to discuss next level qualifications during national colleges week
Sector News
Students from East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) Hastings welcomed their
Young people who engaged with local outreach programme nearly three times more likely to attend university
Sector News
Young people who engaged with Higher Horizons+ (@Higher_Horizons) over
#TUCOfamily welcome new members as its industry-leading support during Covid attracts sector recognition
Sector News
The University Caterers Organisation (@TUCOltd) has seen a boost in it
Pearson and Coventry University collaborate to create integrated BTEC Higher National Degree proposition
Sector News
@Pearson is joining forces with @covcampus to launch a new integrated
Lewisham College celebrates National Care Leavers’ Week
Sector News
@LewishamCollege is proud to join this year’s Care Leavers’ Week,
NASUWT COMMENTS ON LAWRENCE REPORT INTO IMPACT OF COVID PANDEMIC ON BAME COMMUNITIES
Sector News
@NASUWT COMMENTS ON LAWRENCE REPORT INTO IMPACT OF COVID PANDEMIC ON B
School catering staff face losing hundreds of pounds ​a month, says UNISON
Sector News
More than 2,000 school meals staff face having their hours and pay cut
89% of education institutions admit new security gaps due to remote learning - Netwrix research
Sector News
92% of Educational Organisations Consider Improper Sharing of Sensitiv
Southwark College joins national campaign to celebrate Care Leavers’ Week
Sector News
Southwark College (@SouthwarkColl) is proud to join National Care Leav

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Karolina Throssell
Karolina Throssell has published a new article: #TUCOfamily welcome new members as its industry-leading support during Covid attracts sector recognition 3 hours 6 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel - updated event, Future of Apprenticeships 3 hours 13 minutes ago
#SkillsWorldLive Radio Show
#SkillsWorldLive Radio Show added a new event 3 hours

Future of Apprenticeships

In recent times, we have seen significant reform of the apprenticeship system in England. The pandemic has made the situation even more challenging...

  • Thursday, 05 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Virtual Event

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5049)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page