 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Seven deadly sins of remote studying, in time for spooky season

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Seven deadly sins of remote studying

@Quizlet are proud to partner with real students and recent graduates to showcase authentic voices. This guest post comes from Nicolette Kier, a recent graduate from the University of Pittsburgh.

You’ve probably been “in school” for a hot minute now, school being your living room. I hope you’ve adjusted well and have a good rhythm going because this is the point where learning habits are formed for the foreseeable future.

So if by some twisted turn of fate you’re chilling on Instagram instead of paying attention to your Zoom class, or trying to sift through the internet for homework and test answers, now would be a really good time to get yourself together.

Here are seven deadly sins of remote learning, just in time for the spooky season. Steer clear of these and your good grades won’t ghost you.

1. Letting the internet paralyse you like a 21st century Medusa.

Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, Pinterest, Reddit, a random post about who Sam Smith has been writing breakup songs about all these years… pick your poison. It’s almost impossible to have a smartphone and not be on social media. It’s really almost impossible to be on a computer and not stray away from your writing assignment or research project.

At any time of the day, the internet can turn us to stone, sitting on the sofa scrolling away for hours without even realising it. Suddenly, it is 11:59 pm and your well-thought-out project is suddenly not looking so good.

This is why Do Not Disturb and extensions for temporary website blocking exist.

2. Waiting for a genie to teach you how to use your class’ technology.

If you haven’t been hit with a bunch of new technology to use, enjoy that.

I did not get the chance to enjoy that. I was expected to use Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and our school’s login portal. One class had me either contribute to a WordPress website or design one myself. For a business class, our whole book was online and interactive, and it was a very steep learning curve.

I probably should’ve been on x-games mode with this software by week two.

Was I? Of course not.

There isn’t really time later on in the year to struggle with technology. So if you don’t know it by now, get reading some tutorials or emailing teachers for help.

Not learning the software because you think it’ll “save you time” will end up hurting later. Like when it’s 11:59 pm and you’re sweating trying to figure out how to submit your project in a class portal in the next 60 seconds.

From Junior Apprentice to university level learner, CAVC Film student Ray is in the picture
Sector News
One of the first students to take part in a sector-leading programme d
Colleges team up to launch scheme for at-risk and furloughed workers in North Wales
Sector News
LEADING colleges @colegcambria and @ucugllm joined forces to provide f
Coventry College student lands radio presenter role alongside studies
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege student with autism has taken a step closer to beco

3. Becoming the phantom of your class because you don’t answer any messages.

Instructors can’t see you face-to-face, so handing out assignments, taking questions and general communication is a lot harder. There’s not a great way to consolidate all of your message boards, chats and emails, so you’ll have a lot of messages to check.

Sometimes you forget to look. Usually, though, when you’re not responding to messages, it’s because you’re just ignoring them. We have all been there: a really long email with a lot of details, multiple notifications in classroom chats. It gets exhausting! But, there are three issues here:

  1. You will miss important information.
  2. Your instructor probably counts messaging boards, chats, etc., as participation points in some way.
  3. Your messages will build until they are completely overwhelming to look through.

If I were you, I would designate time in the day to check message boards and emails, perhaps twice or three times a day, depending on how active the groups chats are. This way, you can stay atop of class activity without spending too much time responding to messages, instead of working. How often you check chats depends on a lot of different things, such as looming due dates, so tailor this approach to you and your time availability. The trick is to remain focussed.

4. Being the imposter in your remote learning class.

I don’t believe there is a student alive who has been 100% present and attentive in every single remote class and meeting. We have all glanced at our phones, opened other tabs, or left the room altogether. (Sometimes you just need a snack!)

The problem comes when you completely check out of classes. If you’re staring at your phone for an entire lecture, you are not learning anything.

Again, this is where Do Not Disturb and temporary site blockers can come in handy. It also helps to sit in a place that simulates the idea that you’re in a class, like at a desk or table. Learn to associate a particular place with work, and save your couch and bed for chilling. Make it feel like you’re in a physical classroom, where you wouldn’t (or at least shouldn’t) be using your phone in the first place.

5. Thinking your witch energy is more powerful than your tried-and-tested study methods.

In my humanities classes, most of my lecturers handed out physical papers to read and take notes on. I’m a real highlighter and always make additional notes in the margins, so this system worked for me.

In maths classes, lecturers would write on the board painfully fast, and I tried to write and listen at the same time. I’m a visual learner, so most of the spoken words did not connect at all.

As learning and lectures switched to remote, paper was no longer necessary. Everything was electronic, paper was wasteful, and how many college and university students realistically have access to a decent printer throughout the day? Because all lectures were online, students are able to listen during the lecture and save videos to look at, and make additional written notes later.

However, not everyone is the same and for some, read notes on screens is very hard. Kinesthetic learners will find themselves needing to actually physically write things down. That’s how I worked every year before this one. I definitely haven’t developed the witch powers to take in information through osmosis, maybe during a full moon, but otherwise, it feels virtually impossible.

You should use whatever methods of studying, doing homework and practising for tests that you are used to, if possible. If you always studied in groups, use your superior Zoom skills to set up a virtual study group. If you have to write out and scan your homework, try to take notes and revise them on paper, or even use apps like Quizlet to make digital flashcards, simplifying notes and study materials into digestible chunks that can be revisited and scanned over at any time. Making the flashcards in itself can be a tool to revisit subjects and gain a better understanding of the information.

The entire world, including schooling, has changed, but your witch mind powers haven’t had the time to change with it. Continue to do what works for you.

6. Thinking Google is a crystal ball with all the answers.

First and foremost, cheating is wrong. You can get suspended, or, especially in college, expelled for violating academic integrity policies. 

Students are not fools. We know that we can Google questions and answers for homework and tests. Educational software designers have been working to put restrictions on these abilities, but as their methods evolve, so do the ways around them.

But lecturers and course leaders are not fools either, so they know this is bound to happen. They’re going to make homework and tests nearly impossible to just Google the answer to. Randomised questions on exams ensure no answer can be copied and distributed.

Then you have to take into account the time factor: It will take you longer, in the end, to try and Google answers to tests and homework than it would to just learn how to do the work. It may even take so long that you run out of time to finish your homework and tests.

Note: There is a difference between cheating and using software that helps you to learn. Using software like Wolfram Alpha to see examples of other problem sets, or flashcards on Quizlet to help you memorise concepts for an exam is a good way to learn. But simply Googling assignment questions and copying the answers holds you back from learning foundational concepts that you will need later on.

7. Thinking you’re a vampire with an eternity to get yourself together.

A lot of times, when starting an assignment, it may seem that you have all the time in world, leaving you sitting at home thinking that there is no immediate pressure.

Everybody works differently, some need immediate pressure to do their best work, others enjoy an evenly timed and planned out approach to big projects and coursework. The theory of Parkinson’s Law states that “work expands to fill the time available for its completion.” Whether it is a week, a day a month or a few hours, it is up to you to decide what approach works best and how to fill the time to be as productive as possible.

You can apply the principles of Parkinson’s Law in many ways to become more efficient, and one of them is setting time constraints for assignments. If you give yourself a specific, finite chunk of time to do an assignment, it will take less time (and hangover your head less) than if you just float through the day like you have all the time in the world.

Your actions become your habits, which become your life.

At this point, students are building habits that may shape who they are. This is important to keep in mind, in school and in life. Don’t ghost good grades and a good life by feeding into any of these bad habits.

You may also be interested in these articles:

From Junior Apprentice to university level learner, CAVC Film student Ray is in the picture
Sector News
One of the first students to take part in a sector-leading programme d
Colleges team up to launch scheme for at-risk and furloughed workers in North Wales
Sector News
LEADING colleges @colegcambria and @ucugllm joined forces to provide f
Coventry College student lands radio presenter role alongside studies
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege student with autism has taken a step closer to beco
Training specialist grows with senior hires
Sector News
Leading North West training provider PHX Training (@phxtraining) has g
First wave of EQA transitions announced
Sector News
@IFAteched, @Ofqual and @officestudents work closely together to manag
Barton Peveril Student Earns England Call-up
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Grace Palmer has received a
£29 million government funding to boost digital revolution and help keep people safe online
Sector News
The money will go to six research centres across the UK whose research
Exploring absences from school due to Covid-19
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/27/exploring-absences-from-school
How refocusing your priorities could alter your career journey
Sector News
Refocusing my prioritiesAbout two years ago my girlfriend and I bought
Digital Poverty Alliance sets ambitious goal of ending digital poverty for disadvantaged children
Sector News
The @TheIET and @DAFA_uk form Digital Poverty Alliance The Institution
Transformative learning programme to improve workplace wellbeing and cut business costs
Sector News
@NorthumbriaUni and @Mersey_Care #NHS Foundation Trust pioneer Restora
New poll: Half of workforce not learning enough skills at work
Sector News
@Boxmedia_io : New poll: Half of workforce not learning enough skills

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Adam
Adam has published a new article: Seven deadly sins of remote studying, in time for spooky season 14 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 41 minutes ago

Coventry College student lands radio presenter role alongside studies: A @CoventryCollege student with autism has t… https://t.co/eWUeqmIR3a
View Original Tweet

Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Coventry College student lands radio presenter role alongside studies 1 hour 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5052)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page