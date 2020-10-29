 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Younger generations are critical to economic recovery from Covid-19, say business leaders

Details
Hits: 553
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
student

 New research released today by LifeSkills created by @Barclays highlights that the younger generation has a critical role to play in the UK’s recovery from Covid-19. 

The coronavirus has had significant impacts on youth unemployment and opportunities in the workplace. Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) released earlier this month indicates that the unemployment level among those aged 16-24 has risen to 13.4 per cent. Young people are one of the hardest hit generations, with a number of entry-level roles in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors impacted by the pandemic.

The high street bank is calling upon business leaders to bridge the gap and take action now to have a positive impact on employment prospects and career growth opportunities for young people. Since 2013, the LifeSkills programme has been supporting young people to gain the core, transferable skills needed to succeed in the workplace, with more than 11 million having participated to date.

In the research carried out by Barclays, just over a third (34 per cent) of business leaders noted the significant role that the younger generation in particular will play in helping businesses survive and thrive in a post-Covid-19 world. The most common reasons why they believe this are their energy and enthusiasm (51 per cent), aptitude for technology (46 per cent), and creativity (40 per cent).

When asked, just over nine in ten (91 per cent) business leaders said they would be interested in learning from the younger generation or those entering the world of work. Over half (54 per cent)* had heard of the concept of ‘reverse mentoring’, when junior staff are paired with those more experienced to swap insights and add perspective on tackling business challenges. However, fewer than one in ten (9 per cent) business leaders say that reverse mentoring is already in place in their organisation. The bank is keen to encourage more businesses to follow suit, as young people aged 16-24 said they believed that greater knowledge and experience of the industry they want to work in would boost their employability prospects (33%).

In a survey of general consumers**, young people aged 16 to 24 said that leadership skills (22%) and confidence (19%) are among the top skills they think they can learn the most from senior business leaders.

Gary McPake, an 18-year-old University of Glasgow student and member of the LifeSkills Advisory Council, recently mentored Kirstie Mackey, Head of LifeSkills. Speaking about his experience as a mentor, he said:

“Hearing Kirstie take on my ideas, when she is the expert in the conversation, helped me understand the value of my own perspective and problem-solving skills. I’ve always been told that the future of work will look different, and coronavirus has clearly intensified this, but I feel more confident in my own skills and value after being a reverse mentor, and learned a lot about the importance of communication.”

Apprenticeships Are Still A Route to the 'Dream Job' in 2020
Sector News
The â€˜dream Jobâ€™ Does Still Exist, And Itâ€™s Likely Via An Appre
Mech Eng graduate wins chance to write for Times flagship political blog
Sector News
Mechanical engineering alumni Geena Rait has won a competition to writ
COVID-19 research highlights pandemic impact on Police and frontline workers health
Sector News
The latest research published by Skills for Justice this week reveals

Kirstie Mackey, Head of LifeSkills created with Barclays, added:

“Being mentored by Gary has been a fantastic and insightful experience. At 18, Gary approached the problems I brought him in a new way, and his openness and creativity opened my eyes to different ways of exploring ideas.

“I encourage any business leader who wants to truly understand what skills there are within their team to explore if reverse mentoring could work for their business. We must be mindful of the challenges that young people are facing and listen to what they say they need. Training and skills development must continue to be a focus within the workplace to help young people and new starters realise their goals.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeships Are Still A Route to the 'Dream Job' in 2020
Sector News
The ‘dream Job’ Does Still Exist, And It’s Likely Via An Appre
Mech Eng graduate wins chance to write for Times flagship political blog
Sector News
Mechanical engineering alumni Geena Rait has won a competition to writ
COVID-19 research highlights pandemic impact on Police and frontline workers health
Sector News
The latest research published by Skills for Justice this week reveals
Online learning during a pandemic: the digital shift at Bournemouth & Poole College
Sector News
Keith Ball, ILT Technical Officer at Bournemouth & Poole College (
PA Consulting continues investment in new talent as it announces record graduate programme for 2021
Sector News
90 graduates welcomed to the firm in September and October 2020New 202
Lockdown research emphasises importance of early years settings for disadvantaged children
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/29/lockdown-research-emphasises-i
New college partnership will increase Welsh language opportunities for learners
Sector News
WELSH language opportunities for learners, staff and apprentices at @C
Westminster Kingsway College restaurants launch New Covent Garden Market vegetarian menu
Sector News
Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) has partnered New Covent Gard
Fife College partners with Children’s University to expand learning opportunities online
Sector News
@FifeCollege will partner with Children’s University (CU) Scotland t
Education world now putting more focus on planning
Sector News
A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indic
WINNER OF £50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
City of Glasgow College supporting business through pandemic
Sector News
Since April, City of Glasgow College (@CofGCollege) has delivered over

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: COVID-19 research highlights pandemic impact on Police and frontline workers health 29 minutes ago
University of London
University of London has published a new article: Online learning during a pandemic: the digital shift at Bournemouth & Poole College 3 hours 23 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 38 minutes ago

RT @EdTech_Summit: Experts including @DavidRussellETF @vikkiliogier @teresaetfound & Janet Clark from the Education and Training Foundation…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5063)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page