Online tutoring company TLC LIVE announced as Tuition Partner of the National Tutoring Programme

Details
TLC LIVE (@TLC_LiveTutors) has been awarded funding to become an approved tuition partner of the National Tutoring Programme (NTP). The funding will provide up to 187,500 hours of online tuition delivered by TLC LIVE’s fully qualified UK-based teachers to children who have fallen behind because of the pandemic.

The government-backed programme subsidises approved tutoring providers to help close attainment gaps for disadvantaged students across the country. Schools will be able to access TLC LIVE’s tutoring sessions for as little as £5 an hour as the NTP subsidises tutoring by 75 percent from the beginning of November.

TLC LIVE only uses fully qualified teachers to deliver bespoke lessons in English, maths, science and humanities to children aged between 6 and 16. The individual sessions are all online, drawing from over 20,000 hours of content. Over the last 12 months, TLC LIVE has delivered over 80,000 lessons using 111 fully qualified UK-based teachers. Nearly 50 percent of TLC LIVE’s tutors have experience of working with SEND students. To meet new demand, TLC LIVE is aiming to hire an additional 40 teachers.

Former teacher and CEO of TLC LIVE Simon Barnes says:

“Most of our work in recent years has been with children eligible for the Pupil Premium fund i.e. the same disadvantaged students this fund is intended for. Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds are at particular risk of falling behind, but we can have them learning online within 24hrs.

“Our main USP is the thousands of hours of bespoke content we’ve spent years perfecting – we never use PowerPoint presentations when tutoring. We also have a lot of assessment and feedback experience – we focus on specific problem areas unique to each student and then provide their teachers with actionable feedback on progress and crucially, understanding. We’re really excited about playing our part in getting these children up to speed.”

Charles Gilbank, Birchwood High School says:

“Birchwood High School has been supported by TLC LIVE for over 15 years. We have been excited to be part of its evolution to online tutoring, which is now a key tool for any school. Whilst TLC LIVE’s delivery method may have changed, the core principle of having high quality, qualified teachers has not. This is the reason we continue to trust TLC LIVE to deliver to our students.

“When the ‘Covid catch up’ became available TLC LIVE were our first point of call for adding value to our students, supporting our teachers and giving confidence to parents. Offering a flexible and quality service to supplement our own high-quality teaching.”

The National Tutoring Programme was launched as part of the government’s £1 billion coronavirus catch-up package, which aims to support teachers and schools in providing a sustained response to the coronavirus pandemic and to provide a longer-term contribution to closing the attainment gap. The programme has been designed and developed by a collaboration of five charities – the Education Endowment Foundation, Sutton Trust, Impetus, Nesta and Teach First – working in partnership with the Department for Education. 

