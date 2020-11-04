 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UUK response to UK government lockdown guidance for universities

Details
Hits: 77
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Julia Buckingham

@UniversitiesUK response to UK government lockdown guidance for universities 

The UK government has recently published new guidance for higher education institutions concerning the lockdown in England, which confirms that face-to-face teaching can continue where possible, and clarifies that libraries and shared-study spaces will remain open for students to access. 

Commenting on the guidance, Professor Julia Buckingham, President of Universities UK said: 

“This guidance provides much-needed clarity for university staff and students on the new lockdown restrictions in England. 

“Students and young people suffered enormously from reduced social contact and disruption during the first national lockdown, so it is even more important that they can get on with their education during the period of enhanced restrictions starting this week. We welcome both the government’s confirmation that it does not want or expect a transition to full online learning, as well as their support for the blended approach being taken by the sector. Universities will continue offering some face-to-face learning and support where it is possible to do so in a safe physically distanced way, which we believe is important for the mental, emotional and educational wellbeing of students. 

“We also welcome confirmation that Covid-secure libraries and study spaces can remain open, and that students can continue to socialise and exercise with members of their own household. 

“We understand this is a tough time for students, but we urge them to follow the government’s guidance and remain where they are for the duration of the new national restrictions. All universities will continue working hard to take care of both their physical and emotional wellbeing, by providing access to testing and health care, mental health support, food deliveries, laundry, and financial support. 

“We await further guidance from the government on the possible roll-out of mass testing and plans for students to return home at Christmas.”

Theatre heavyweight Kwame Kwei-Armah joins Uxbridge College as Patron
Sector News
Theatre heavyweight @kwamekweiarmah - whose raft of global accomplishm
Virtual business breakfast series launched by North Wales college to support firms during pandemic
Sector News
@colegcambria - AN AWARD-WINNING business school is hosting a series o
LCCM student makes it to The Voice semi-final
Sector News
@lccmlondon is proud to announce that @LMoodieOfficial, a first-year u

You may also be interested in these articles:

Theatre heavyweight Kwame Kwei-Armah joins Uxbridge College as Patron
Sector News
Theatre heavyweight @kwamekweiarmah - whose raft of global accomplishm
Virtual business breakfast series launched by North Wales college to support firms during pandemic
Sector News
@colegcambria - AN AWARD-WINNING business school is hosting a series o
LCCM student makes it to The Voice semi-final
Sector News
@lccmlondon is proud to announce that @LMoodieOfficial, a first-year u
Joint college economic recovery programme launched across the South of Scotland
Sector News
An ambitious package of educational courses aimed at helping the South
New AI-powered interview training tool transforms the way they prepare students for the competitive job market
Sector News
@Abintegro launches revolutionary #AI interview training tool UK techn
Kirklees College to host Virtual Open Days this November
Sector News
Following the success of its summer events, @KirkleesCollege has annou
Dragon Awards recognise firms which build strong community relationships, tackle disadvantage or inequality, promote inclusion or boost skills
Sector News
Businesses that go the extra mile to benefit society are being reminde
National recognition for UK Atomic Energy Authority’s apprenticeship scheme with two awards
Sector News
The UK Atomic Energy Authority (@UKAEAofficial) is a Top 100 Apprentic
Dagenham film studios announcement held at Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
The newly appointed operator of London’s soon-to-be largest film and
Coleg y Cymoedd awarded for driving change in young carer support
Sector News
@ColegyCymoedd has been awarded the #CarersFederation ‘Quality Stand
Jonnie's blade inspires next generation of engineers
Sector News
#ThisIsEngineering - Paralympic gold medallist @JonniePeacock’s blad
£134 million boost to help UK businesses build back greener
Sector News
Businesses across the UK are set to benefit from £134 million investm

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5073)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page