London South East Colleges partners with JTL to deliver Traineeships programme

London South East Colleges partners with JTL

London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) and JTL (@JTLTraining) will be working in partnership to offer pioneering traineeships in plumbing and electicrical.

 The aim of the six week traineeship programme is to help young people aged 16-24 years to acquire the skills and experience they need to succeed in the workplace. Traineeships are designed to develop English and maths and enhance the trainees’ employability skills, including CV writing, interview techniques, time keeping and teamwork.

Trainees will also acquire a CSCS card plus Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS Card). JTL will also help trainees to secure a 4 week industry work placement, which will provide learners with on-the-job experience. 

Rob Storer, JTL’s London Regional Business Manager, said;

 “We are thrilled to be extending the partnership with London South East Colleges to deliver Traineeships. Traineeships give young people an insight into the industry through hands on work experience, as well as providing them with the employability skills and health and safety knowledge which will help them progress onto an apprenticeship, if that is their goal. Combining the strengths of both organisations and sharing resources to deliver high quality traineeship programmes will be a real benefit to young people, who have not yet started an apprenticeship programme and want to take the first steps into their professional careers. This is an exciting partnership which will have a positive impact on the sector and young people’s lives.” 

Neil Coates, Vice Principal at LSEC for Adults, Apprenticeships and Partnerships said;

“We are proud to be working alongside JTL to provide Traineeships for young people in our local area. Recent data has highlighted that unemployment, as a result of the pandemic, is adversely affecting young people. Taking steps to get into work can be difficult, particularly for people who haven’t gained any previous work experience or for people who didn’t learn well in a school environment. Our Traineeship programme will provide learners with access to high quality work-based learning and on the job experience."

"We want to connect with local employers who are keen to work with us to provide valuable work experience placements to help young people build the experience and confidence they need to get back into employment or progress onto an Apprenticeship. Participating employers will be entitled to a payment of £1,000 from the government - the incentive is limited to 10 trainees per employer.”  

