Barton Peveril Are Stonewall Champions

Barton Peveril Are Stonewall Champions

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has become a Stonewall Champion, as part of its continued efforts to maintain equality, diversity and inclusion in its community. The Stonewall School and College Champion membership provides institutions with a range of resources to help support LGBT students and celebrate diversity.

Stonewall is a charity, established in 1989, that works with institutions to create inclusive and accepting cultures for LGBT individuals. Stonewall receives no core government funding and funds are instead raised in a variety of ways including donations, sponsorship, and fundraising events.

Barton Peveril has received membership from Stonewall for its work celebrating and protecting diversity, across four key areas; in its policies, in preventing bullying, in its curriculum and support, and throughout the wider college community and culture.

Barton Peveril has an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) Committee, consisting of staff and students, who work across the College to ensure students are supported and diversity is celebrated. Each year, the College holds an annual Pride event and Festival of Culture and each week resources are shared in tutorial sessions to educate students about inclusivity and diversity.

Speaking on becoming a Stonewall Champion College, Barton Peveril’s Vice Principal (Students and Progress) Nicola Carcone said:

“It is a real pleasure to be involved with Stonewall and become one of their Champions. Their ethos on equality and inclusivity links with everything Barton Peveril believes in; that all learners and staff will thrive in a safe environment and be forward thinking, open minded and treat everyone with mutual respect and tolerance.”

 

