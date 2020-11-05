#ConstructLondon London's Online Event for Construction Jobs, Apprenticeships and Skills is Back

London’s construction community comes together on Thursday 26 November, 11am - 3pm for the second #ConstructLondon online event to help Londoners find their perfect construction jobs, apprenticeships, training - plus a host of other opportunities available in the capital.

#ConstructLondon is an online event delivered via social media. It provides a platform for London’s construction employers, colleges, jobcentres, local authorities, trade associations, charities and others to band together in order to promote their job vacancies, apprenticeships, training and construction opportunities to millions of people across the capital.

Careers advisors, Jobcentre staff, National Careers Service staff and many others will also be encouraging people seeking opportunities in construction to search via social media using #ConstructLondon.

For jobseekers, people facing redundancy or anyone wanting to see what London’s employers, colleges, training providers and many others have to offer #ConstructLondon provides a quick, simple and effective way to find London’s construction opportunities all in one place.

If you are looking for a job or opportunity in construction simply search on Twitter or Facebook, on 26 November from 11am to 3pm, using the hashtag #ConstructLondon. It is that easy.

To use #ConstructLondon to promote your construction jobs, apprenticeships, training and other opportunities there is no need to register – simply take part!

If you have jobs, apprenticeships, training or any construction opportunities you would like to promote - simply post them on Twitter or Facebook on 26th November between 11.00am to 3.00pm using the #ConstructLondon hashtag

Let your followers know in advance that you will be taking part and ‘retweet’ or ‘like’ the social media posts of others. The aim is to build a massive social media audience on the day.

The event is organised by National Careers Service (London) the Mayor’s Construction Academy – West London, West London College and Construction Youth Trust and is supported by the GLA and DWP.

Carol Lynch, Chief Executive of Construction Youth Trust said:

‘Now more than ever, it is incredibly important that young people are made aware of the fantastic career opportunities open to them within the construction and built environment sector. #ConstructLondon is a chance for industry to come together and highlight the incredible range of career, apprenticeship and training opportunities our sector still has to offer, inspiring the next generation about their future pathways and career potential.’

Nigel Sandford, Operations Manager for National Careers Service London said:

‘#ConstructLondon has been designed to highlight the volume and wide variety of construction job vacancies that have emerged as well as the many quality apprenticeship and training opportunities available in London. We piloted the event in July and instantly realised the need for and potential of a positive and collaborative online event like this. Especially as we are about to enter a second lockdown. Although face-to-face events and career fairs are not possible, people who are keen to explore the world of work can still access support from National Careers Service, either online or by calling 0800 100 900.’

David Warnes, Deputy Principal of West London College said:

‘#ConstructLondon presents a perfect, safe and accessible way to put London’s construction and its accessible job and training opportunities firmly on the map. At West London College we will use the event to promote our many high-quality construction apprenticeships and training opportunities so we can play our part in building the future of construction in London.’

#ConstructLondon – London’s online event for construction jobs, apprenticeships & skills will take place on Social Media primarily via Facebook & Twitter on Thursday 26th November from 11am to 3pm.

#ConstructLondon is not a physical face-to-face event. It all takes place online. Simply join in and take part. No need to register.

People and organisations taking part are encouraged to like, retweet and support the social media posts of others. The goal is to encourage London’s construction jobs, training and skills community to come together to promote the industry and bring its amazing opportunities to the largest possible audience.