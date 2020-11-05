 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#ConstructLondon London's Online Event for Construction Jobs, Apprenticeships and Skills is Back

Details
Hits: 113

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

London’s construction community comes together on Thursday 26 November, 11am - 3pm for the second #ConstructLondon online event to help Londoners find their perfect construction jobs, apprenticeships, training - plus a host of other opportunities available in the capital. 

#ConstructLondon is an online event delivered via social media. It provides a platform for London’s  construction employers, colleges, jobcentres, local authorities, trade associations, charities and others to  band together in order to promote their job vacancies, apprenticeships, training and construction  opportunities to millions of people across the capital.  

Careers advisors, Jobcentre staff, National Careers Service staff and many others will also be encouraging people seeking opportunities in construction to search via social media using #ConstructLondon.

For jobseekers, people facing redundancy or anyone wanting to see what London’s employers, colleges, training providers and many others have to offer #ConstructLondon provides a quick, simple and effective  way to find London’s construction opportunities all in one place. 

~ConstructLondon

If you are looking for a job or opportunity in construction simply search on Twitter or Facebook, on 26  November from  11am to 3pm, using the hashtag #ConstructLondon. It is that easy. 

To use #ConstructLondon to promote your construction jobs, apprenticeships,  training and other opportunities there is no need to register – simply take part! 

 If you have jobs, apprenticeships, training or any construction opportunities you would like to  promote - simply post them on Twitter or Facebook on 26th November between 11.00am to  3.00pm using the #ConstructLondon hashtag 

Let your followers know in advance that you will be taking part and ‘retweet’ or ‘like’ the social  media posts of others. The aim is to build a massive social media audience on the day.

 The event is organised by National Careers Service (London) the Mayor’s Construction Academy – West  London, West London College and Construction Youth Trust and is supported by the GLA and DWP. 

Carol Lynch, Chief Executive of Construction Youth Trust said:

‘Now more than ever, it is incredibly important that young people are made aware of the fantastic career opportunities open to them within the construction and built environment sector. #ConstructLondon is a chance for industry to come together and highlight the incredible range of career, apprenticeship and training opportunities our sector still has to offer, inspiring the next generation about their future pathways and career potential.’

Nigel Sandford, Operations Manager for National Careers Service London said:

#ConstructLondon has been designed to highlight the volume and wide variety of construction job vacancies that have emerged as well as the many quality apprenticeship and training opportunities available in London. We piloted the event in July and instantly realised the need for and potential of a positive and collaborative online event like this. Especially as we are about to enter a second lockdown. Although face-to-face events and career fairs are not possible, people who are keen to explore the world of work can still access support from National Careers Service, either online or by calling 0800 100 900.’

Apprenticeship assessment flexibilities to remain in place into 2021
Sector News
@IFAteched's special measures that have allowed thousands of people to
Apprenticeship flexibilities extended to support sector through second national lockdown
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institu
Barnsley College's Behaviour Support Manager Ericaâ€™s royal accolade
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Behaviour Support Manager, Erica McCabe has been pres

David Warnes, Deputy Principal of West London College said: 

‘#ConstructLondon presents a perfect, safe and accessible way to put London’s construction and its accessible job and training opportunities firmly on the map. At West London College we will use the event to promote our many high-quality construction apprenticeships and training opportunities so we can play  our part in building the future of construction in London.’ 

#ConstructLondon – London’s online event for construction jobs, apprenticeships & skills will take  place on Social Media primarily via Facebook & Twitter on Thursday 26th November from 11am to 3pm.  

#ConstructLondon is not a physical face-to-face event. It all takes place online. Simply join in and take  part. No need to register. 

People and organisations taking part are encouraged to like, retweet and support the social media posts  of others. The goal is to encourage London’s construction jobs, training and skills community to come  together to promote the industry and bring its amazing opportunities to the largest possible audience. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship assessment flexibilities to remain in place into 2021
Sector News
@IFAteched's special measures that have allowed thousands of people to
Apprenticeship flexibilities extended to support sector through second national lockdown
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institu
Letter from Glenys Stacey to Gavin Willamson
Sector News
@Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to the Secretary of State's letter
Barnsley College's Behaviour Support Manager Erica’s royal accolade
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Behaviour Support Manager, Erica McCabe has been pres
CHANCELLOR STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE – FURLOUGH EXTENSION
Sector News
@RISHISUNAK STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE – FURLOUGH EXTENSION Mr Speaker,O
Barton Peveril Are Stonewall Champions
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has become a Stonewall Champion, as
PaperCut urges businesses not to forget good print practice
Sector News
Even remote workers need to be mindful of print cost and security issu
The University Caterers Organisation winter conference to go ahead online
Sector News
For the first time in history The University Caterers Organisation (@T
Online student mental health support extended through lockdown into 2021
Sector News
The online platform, funded by the OfS (@officestudents) and HEFCW (@H
National restrictions guidance for education settings
Sector News
On Saturday the Prime Minister announced that, from today (5 Nov), the
Why we are keeping education settings open
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/04/why-we-are-keeping-education-s
TikTok unveils new brand campaign as it pushes further into education
Sector News
#LearnonTikTok - @TikTok_us unveils new 'A-Z of TikTok' brand campaign

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

West London College
West London College has published a new article: #ConstructLondon London's Online Event for Construction Jobs, Apprenticeships and Skills is Back 27 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

TRAIN THE TRAINER - FUNCTIONAL SKILLS MATHS

Overview This is an interactive 2 x half day online workshops for those who are confident with their own maths ability at Level 2 and above, wanting...

  • Friday, 04 December 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

TRAIN THE TRAINER - FUNCTIONAL SKILLS ENGLISH

Overview These interactive 2 x half day workshops will explore, with a view to fully understand, the requirements for Level 1 and Level 2 Functional...

  • Friday, 11 December 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5080)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page