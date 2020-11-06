 
Luminate Education Group launches 100 in 100 initiative to boost apprenticeships in the region

Members of Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup) are taking part in a group-wide apprenticeship initiative, to get 100 apprentices hired in 100 days. 

Leeds City College, Keighley College, Harrogate College and University Centre Leeds aim to get 100 apprentices hired in 100 days, starting this month.

The 100 in 100 campaign, which will run until National Apprenticeship Week in February, is part of the group’s plan to increase the number of apprenticeships across the region, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the economy recovers from the coronavirus outbreak, apprenticeships will be more important than ever in helping businesses to recruit the right people, and develop sector specific skills both now and in the long-term.

Boasting a portfolio of impressive industry links, the group  is one of the largest providers of apprenticeships regionally, currently working with more than 900 employers who have taken on apprentices via the different colleges.

The initiative will give employers in the West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and Bradford regions the opportunity to increase productivity and reduce training and recruitment costs by employing and developing skilled and motivated local apprentices. 

Lee Pryor, Director of Apprenticeships and Business Engagement at Luminate Education Group said:

“The coronavirus crisis has been a very significant challenge. We know that in April the number of apprentices fell by 48 per cent nationwide compared to the previous year.

“100 in 100 is an ambitious campaign and members of the Luminate Education Group are taking the lead by working with partners and local businesses to provide opportunities for learners.”

Lee Pryor said that through the 100 in 100 campaign, the group members will aim to help improve the local economic growth and create career opportunities for young people most at risk of long-term unemployment after the pandemic. 

“The business advantages of taking on an apprentice have never been more significant. Apprenticeships offer a more practical approach to starting a career, and are open to all ages. They are a fantastic opportunity to mould your future workforce with the skills you need, and with the coronavirus crisis hitting our economy hard, this is more important than ever.”

He added that employers will also be able to increase productivity and reduce training costs by hiring and developing skilled and motivated local apprentices through the various colleges.

The government recently introduced additional payments to support employers who hire new apprentices between 1 August 2020 and 31 January 2021.Employers who hire a new apprentice will receive up to £3000 for apprentices aged 16 to 24 and £1,500 for those aged 25 and over

