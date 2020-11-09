Global Study Partners integrates with Cohort Go

Global Study Partners, a platform for international student recruitment has integrated with global #EdTech provider Cohort Go, allowing education agents to purchase Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) directly from the Global Study Partner portal for their students. The integration saves agents significant time in manual data entry and eliminates costly human error.
Global Study Partners transforms students’ lives through education by providing the access, expertise, and services needed to empower students to study anywhere in the world. Global Study Partners operate a Student Recruitment platform that provides agents access to a large number of universities. The agents can then submit student applications easily via the Global Study portal to universities around the world.
Cohort Go provides services to the entire international education community with an international money transfer service that saves international students thousands on tuition fees, accommodation expenses and living expenses. Cohort Go also provides students the option of comparing overseas health cover on multiple comparison websites, as well as offering a range of automated workflow solutions for education and accommodation providers.
Global Study Partners provides agents access to a wide range of universities, which allows students more choice in their education provider. Global Study Partners also undertake background checks on all the agencies they work with, to help streamline the recruitment process for the university and save them the time it would take for the university to do the checks themselves.
Using Cohort Go’s OSHC API integration, education agents can purchase OSHC during the application lifecycle of the student, without having to leave the Global Study Partners portal. This saves agents time by eliminating manual student data entry, while making the application process faster for students, saving them stress.
Mark Fletcher, CEO of Cohort Go, said this is a great example of how Cohort Go can align with other international education service providers to provide more efficient services for education agents, and in turn, their students.
“By integrating with Cohort Go, Global Study Partners is able to make it even easier for agents to purchase Overseas Student Health Cover for their students,” Mr Fletcher said.
“It is encouraging to see other cutting edge services, such as the Global Study Partners innovative student recruitment platform, that helps link agents to education providers. With this integration with Cohort Go, it is now easier for education agents and students to organise and apply for their international education, freeing up much needed time and resources for agencies to focus on their students’ experiences.”
Elaine Starkey, Global Study Partners CEO, said the partnership was in line with the company’s commitment to enriching the entire student journey.
“Global Study Partners enables recruitment partners globally to not only search, compare and apply for universities and schools globally, but also to provide end to end seamless integration and process efficiency for all student placements and student services,” Ms Starkey said.
“Students deserve choice, and partnering with an insurance aggregation platform like Cohort Go is the first step in providing great choice for our students when choosing their OSHC. GSP is thrilled with this partnership and we continue to develop the integration of the entire ecosystem of student services ranging from accommodation banking, internships, jobs, etc to deliver an optimum international student experience "