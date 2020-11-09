 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

International Boys Conference 2020 - Rocking Ur Teens

Details
Hits: 96
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
International Boys Conference 2020 - Rocking Ur Teens

Rocking Ur Teens presents International Boys Conference 2020

It’s been a difficult year, the stresses mount on our young people who have been in and out of school, and whose GCSE’s and A-Levels have been a postcode lottery because of Covid 19 disruptions. Which is why this year’s Rocking Ur Teens Annual Men’s conference is so important.

Taking place on the 11th November, online from 9.45am to 12.30pm, the conference hopes to inspire our young men but also tackle stigma around mental health and stereotypes concluding with speed mentoring. Speakers include Kamal Hyman, Victor Sosanya, Junior Ogunyemi, Dean Vitte, David Dunkley-Gyimah, who will be sharing their experiences and advice with young men looking to start-up their own businesses, follow their ambitions and tackle the minefield of what it is to be a man.

Geoffrey Williams, co-founder of Rocking Ur Teens comments:

“The world is complicated at the moment, and we’re hearing from young men especially that they are finding it hard to navigate the future ahead. It’s our ambition to help our young people develop entrepreneurial spirit, character, self-esteem and good mental health, and we do this by connecting young people with those who have come out of the other side.

“Sharing experiences and speaking frankly is so valuable. We love talking about successes but more often than not we forget to talk about the journey and its failings, and if we did this a little bit more we’d allow our young people to feel more empowered and able to ask for help.”

Rocking Ur Teens is a social enterprise, it started in 2014 by founders Jenny Garrett, Geoffrey Williams and Sandy Parris. It seeks to inspire young people by sharing stories and experiences providing young people with real-life role models to help shape their resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and character.

Close To Two Thirds Of Teachers Considering Leaving Profession Due To Poor Wellbeing
Sector News
Poor wellbeing in the education sector has left nearly two thirds of
How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer
Sector News
How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instruct
New engineering apprenticeship opportunity for training providers
Sector News
The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (@LEEA_INT), the leading t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students benefitting from Leigh College's new Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege’s new Digital Skills Academy is up and running with th
Despite the furlough scheme extension, nearly one in three employers still planning redundancies
Sector News
@CIPD & @Adecco Group Labour Market Outlook (#LMO) survey - Despit
#IWantToWork Learning Disability Work Week campaign
Sector News
Bridge Creative (@BridgeCreative2) have launched their #IWantToWork ca
Exeter College celebrates graduates with unique #DIYGraduation event
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has celebrated this year’s higher education graduates
The end of predicted grades?
Sector News
Admissions Process Review: @UCAS maps reforms of higher education admi
DFN project SEARCH hails frontline graduates during Learning Disability Work Week 2020
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch) has hailed the impact of its graduate
Close To Two Thirds Of Teachers Considering Leaving Profession Due To Poor Wellbeing
Sector News
Poor wellbeing in the education sector has left nearly two thirds of
How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer
Sector News
How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instruct
New engineering apprenticeship opportunity for training providers
Sector News
The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (@LEEA_INT), the leading t
Your opportunity to influence the future of training and development within the Construction and Engineering sector
Sector News
We want to hear from you! @BordersCollege A Scotland wide survey with
ATTFE College, remember those who fought for our freedom and the sacrifices that they made
Sector News
Childcare learners from Sutton Campus visited the cenotaph at St Mary
Global Study Partners integrates with Cohort Go
Sector News
Global Study Partners, a platform for international student recruitmen

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SafeCert Awards
SafeCert Awards shared a photo. 19 minutes ago

1
SafeCert Awards
SafeCert Awards do you wish to deliver accredited awards such as first aid, mental health first aid, fire safety, health and safety, coshh, risk assessment, manual... Show more

Safecert

Awarding Body for First Aid, Health and Safety, Healthcare, Teaching, Assessing and IQA Qualifications. Who We Are The Safe Awarding Body. We are an Awarding…

12 minutes ago
loader
loader
Attachment
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Your opportunity to influence the future of training and development within the Construction and Engineering sector 1 hour 52 minutes ago
Paul Horsburgh
Paul Horsburgh has published a new article: How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer 2 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5091)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page