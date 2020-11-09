 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New engineering apprenticeship opportunity for training providers

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
LEEA

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (@LEEA_INT), the leading trade organisation for the global lifting sector, is calling on training providers in England to submit a funding proposal for the new Level 3 standard, Lifting Equipment Technician Apprenticeship. 

The Apprenticeship has completed all its stages: the standard is written and LEEA has been appointed as an End Point Assessor Organisation. This now presents a tremendous opportunity for training providers.

Kat Moss, LEEA’s Vice Chair who also chaired the Trailblazer Group for the Lifting Apprenticeship, commented:

“We are inviting training providers to come forward and help us to gain a funding band allocation to deliver this new engineering apprenticeship. We completely understand that this is a difficult time for Further Education but we have a ‘good to go’ offer here in the Engineering sector, where demand for this apprenticeship is high. 

“Lifting will be a new area for many training providers but it’s closer than you think, performing a vital function in the supply chains of numerous sectors. The industry will play a crucial part in the post-pandemic recovery and offer exciting employment opportunities in manufacturing, construction, aeronautical, entertainment, medical, oil and gas, offshore, renewable energy, the military and logistics sectors. This standard would therefore be a perfect fit for those already delivering other apprenticeships for these sectors.”

Kat Moss added: “There is a clear demand from employers across the country for an apprenticeship that brings young people and those seeking a career change equipped with new ideas, ‘soft skills’ and fresh thinking into our industry. Furthermore, there is a booming interest from young people in the sector. The apprenticeship will provide a pathway, particularly to those who have learned about the sector through the LEEA’s ‘Think Lifting’ programme. This initiative includes the recently launched ‘Lesson in a Bag’, designed to help LEEA members provide a remote lesson that encourages school children to think about lifting as a career.”

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA commented:

“A dynamic and vibrant trade association dedicated to supporting our membership, LEEA has developed a series of initiatives designed to boost recruitment into the industry as a means of ensuring its sustainability. Launching the trailblazer apprenticeship scheme as a route into the industry was an involved process, requiring industry stakeholders. I’m extremely grateful to all the employers who committed their time and expertise to the Trailblazer Group and LEEA looks forward to supporting the roll out of the Apprenticeship.”

Students benefitting from Leigh College's new Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollegeâ€™s new Digital Skills Academy is up and running with th
How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer
Sector News
How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instruct
ATTFE College, remember those who fought for our freedom and the sacrifices that they made
Sector News
Childcare learners from Sutton Campus visited the cenotaph at St Maryâ

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students benefitting from Leigh College's new Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege’s new Digital Skills Academy is up and running with th
How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer
Sector News
How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instruct
ATTFE College, remember those who fought for our freedom and the sacrifices that they made
Sector News
Childcare learners from Sutton Campus visited the cenotaph at St Mary
Amanda Spielman at National Children and Adult Services Conference 2020
Sector News
@OfstedNews' Chief Inspector gave a speech at the online National Chil
Global Study Partners integrates with Cohort Go
Sector News
Global Study Partners, a platform for international student recruitmen
Sussex Skills Solutions announces new training partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway
Sector News
Sussex Skills Solutions, the apprenticeship and training specialist of
Important message from Principal, Mark Jones
Sector News
As the firebreak lockdown comes to a close, here is some important inf
Schools and sport under new restrictions: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/06/schools-and-sport-under-new-re
Imperial College refreshes strategy for achieving excellence in education
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Strategy 2020-2025 will guide Imperial’s missio
Open University’s economic and social impact totals almost £3bn to UK plc
Sector News
@OpenUniversity's economic and social impact totals almost £3bn to U
1,530 infections per 100,000 among secondary-age children
Sector News
Infection Rates in Schools and Colleges - comment from Kevin Courtney,
BAFTA Nominated
Sector News
@HughBaird College students recently heard from BAFTA nominated, and w

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Paul Horsburgh
Paul Horsburgh has published a new article: How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer 20 minutes ago
Wigan & Leigh College
Wigan & Leigh College has published a new article: Students benefitting from Leigh College's new Digital Skills Academy 46 minutes ago
Paul Horsburgh
Paul Horsburgh trainthetrainer 51 minutes ago

How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instructor? The qualifications required to teach accredited mental health for first... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5091)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page