BonCulina wins two school meal contracts as it enters UK education sector

International foodservice operator, BonCulina, announces further expansion in the UK, by entering the education sector with the award of two school contracts. It will be providing nutritious and delicious school compliant meals to Rosewood Independent School and Branton Community Primary School, both located in Northumberland.
With two schools already under their belt, BonCulina aims to provide a fresh approach to the education foodservice market, while understanding the importance food plays in the academic environment. A typical school meal delivery for the two Northumberland schools consists of a daily hot and nutritious lunch, such as ‘Roast Chicken’, ‘Shepherd’s Pie’, ‘Sausage and Mash or ‘Fish Pie’. BonCulina can also supply a selection of healthy breakfast items and desserts upon request.
Jennifer Wood, Proprietor at Rosewood Independent School, comments,
‘At Rosewood Independent School, we believe healthy eating supports the link between health, behaviour and achievement. We support a zero-food waste vision; therefore, we were excited to choose BonCulina to provide meal options for our pupils and help us achieve this goal. We share the same vision and were happy to learn more about how they invest a percentage of their profits into providing meals to children in Africa for every child fed in the UK, through their ‘A Meal for a Meal’ CSR programme.’
Zoë Ryan, Headteacher at Branton Community Primary School, comments,
‘We have chosen BonCulina as our catering partner, because it helps us offer a hot and nutritious lunchtime meal during this current climate, without the need of running a full working kitchen. We are a healthy school, so the nutritional value and balanced nature of the meals are very important to us. The ‘A Meal for a Meal’ programme is also important as we know that we are supporting meals for children in need, in another part of the world.’
BonCulina’s foodservice solution is helping the education sector become more efficient in meal planning by incorporating a powerful online tool for use in menu choices. As such, all dietary and nutritional requirements can be easily incorporated. After menu planning, meals are packaged using the innovative Torus Pak® technology, helping reduce food waste by up to 90% for each meal.
Chris O’Neill, BonCulina UK Sales and Operations Director comments,
‘It is great to enter the education sector and provide tasty, appealing and nutritionally balanced meals that support students in their school day.
We are thrilled to work with Rosewood Independent School and Branton Community Primary School, and we are delighted to have received positive feedback, not only on the diversity of our meals but also on the way these are delivered and served via Torus Pak® packaging. While pupils are enjoying a wide range of hot meals, which have been carefully selected and nutritionally approved, the schools are benefitting from cost efficiency, flexibility and simplicity.’
BonCulina is recognised as a foodservice brand capable of filling gaps in multiple sectors across the UK and tackling challenges created by Covid-19, through its key elements:
- Diversity | Delicious and nutritious meals covering all dietary requirements
- Serving | Torus Pak® patented technology that enables customers to recreate restaurant plated dishes
- Menu planning | Online tool enabling weekly and monthly meal planning
BonCulina
- UK foodservice operator and distributor with international heritage
- Vast global larder of cuisine available
- Specialist diets available including free from, vegan, vegetarian, children’s range and dysphagia meals
- Multi-sector approach, across business and industry, social care, education, healthcare, and defence
- Partnered with equipment manufacturers, to deliver a high-end, hot vending solution for the business & industry sector
- Using patented Torus Pak® technology and packaging
BonCulina – Simply Different Foodservice