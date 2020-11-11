 
PwC ranks number one employer for social mobility for second consecutive year

PwC has been ranked the top UK employer in the Social Mobility Employer Index 2020

The index, created by the Social Mobility Foundation, identifies Britain’s employers that have taken the most action to improve social mobility in the workplace. This is the second year running that PwC has topped the ranking. 

Employers are assessed across seven key areas, including their work with young people, routes into the company, how they attract talent, recruitment and selection, and progression. This year 125 employers from 18 sectors were considered for the Top 75 rankings. 

Measures taken by PwC include increasing the variety of routes for people of all backgrounds into the firm, engaging with a wide range of schools and universities across the country and, specifically, providing both employment and schools outreach in Bradford - a government identified social mobility Opportunity Area. 

This year PwC has adapted the ways it supports social mobility in the wake of COVID-19. By responding quickly PwC was able to mitigate some of the impact the crisis could have on its employees, new starters, apprentices and potential hires. PwC were quick to create accessible, virtual alternatives that delivered similar experiences and benefits as in person programmes, and filled support gaps created by the crisis in skills training, career development, recruitment and mental health support. 

Kevin Ellis, Chairman and Senior Partner at PwC UK said: 

 "It's an honour to be named social mobility employer of the year, and a responsibility. Improving social mobility has never been more important or more challenging. The pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged people, regions and groups, and there's a risk that progress isn't just slowed but reversed. Many employers are doing fantastic work in this space and together we need to redouble our efforts to open up opportunities to more people”

Laura Hinton, Chief People Officer at PwC UK added:

“Improving social mobility isn’t just the right thing to do, it makes sound business sense too - creating a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we work in. We’re proud of the steps we’ve taken as part of our five point plan.  Social mobility has also been core to our pandemic response, such as providing virtual skills support to communities and making sure all our employees can access a safe space to work.”

Sarah Atkinson, chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, said:

“I am delighted that PwC committed to entering the Index this year despite the challenges they have faced in the wake of the pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to see business play their part in the levelling up agenda.”


The Rt. Hon. Alan Milburn, chair of the Social Mobility Foundation, added: 

“As the Covid-19 crisis continues and the UK descends into a sharp recession, more will need to be done to avoid a job catastrophe, for young people particularly. Already 60% of the jobs that have been lost since the pandemic began have been among 18-24 year olds. I urge those sectors of our economy that are not represented in this year’s Index to participate in 2021 and commit to joining the ranks of those employers who are already making such a difference to young people’s life chances.”

 

