 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City Corporation makes UK top 50 for social mobility

Details
Hits: 113
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The City of London Corporation has entered the top 50 list of UK employers working to boost social mobility.

The governing body for the Square Mile ranks 50th in the 2020 Social Mobility Employer Index, which recognises businesses and organisations taking the most action to recruit and foster talent from a wide range of backgrounds.

The City Corporation, which worked with the organiser, the Social Mobility Foundation charity, to set up the scheme three years ago, has moved up from 56th place in last year’s index and 66th in 2018.

It was praised for its school outreach work with disadvantaged pupils and for offering higher level apprenticeships – providing a route into the organisation comparable with graduate entry routes.

The Index was set up to address the fact that a disproportionate number of people from affluent backgrounds, private schools and elite universities get top jobs.

The City Corporation launched its 10-year Social Mobility Strategy in 2018, aimed at boosting equality of opportunity and ensuring everyone can access the skills and talent they need to thrive.

City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness, said:

“Making the top 50 and continuing to improve our position in the Index year-on-year is testament to the work which is going on across the City Corporation to meet the ambitious objectives outlined in our Social Mobility Strategy.

“Ensuring talented individuals from less privileged backgrounds have the chance to get on in life is not only the right thing to do, it also benefits employers such as ourselves, ensuring we are accessing the widest possible pool of talent.

“There is still work to be done and we will take on board and act on the feedback received so we continue to do everything possible to ensure we are a diverse and inclusive organisation which welcomes and nurtures people from all backgrounds.”

The City Corporation was also praised for using standardised interview questions and for being prepared to accept vocational qualifications and work experience in lieu of academic achievements.

Work the City Corporation has carried out to boost social mobility includes running the London Careers Festival, which reaches 5,000 young people across the London boroughs, and a partnership through its charity funder, City Bridge Trust, with The Prince’s Trust for schemes whish boost youth employability.

The City Corporation sponsors 10 academies across Hackney, Newham, Islington and Southwark, through its City of London Academies Trust. It has twice been named by social mobility charity Sutton Trust as the UK’s best academy sponsor for empowering pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform above the national average, and the leading academy sponsor for Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which track pupil progress and achievement.

Our Pass is really changing the lives of Greater Manchesterâ€™s young people
Sector News
Our Pass is creating six roles for young people: 4 Kick Start places a
Third annual stakeholder engagement survey opens for feedback on the work of the Institute
Sector News
@IFATEched survey has opened inviting all those in the apprentice sect
Bristol University welcomes Government announcement on guidance for the Christmas period
Sector News
As highlighted in the announcement, because the current four-week nati

The organisation has also run pilots of skills programmes and summer schools with its family of schools, and last year ran an award-winning campaign encouraging City businesses to pay their staff the London Living Wage.

A total of 119 organisations employing over £1.1 million people in 18 sectors, including major retailers, financial institutions and Government departments, collectively employing one million people across the UK are signed up to the Social Mobility Employer Index.

More information is atwww.socialmobility.org.uk/index

Notes to editors

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful UK –www.cityoflondon.gov.uk

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Host Learning Revolution – International Online Conference
Sector News
@S_ERC is set to host an online international conference which challen
HighTide Theatre launches 'School of HighTide
Sector News
Today HighTide announced the first phase of its Inventing the Future p
Education Committee letter on Exams in 2020 and 2021
Sector News
Education Committee (@CommonsEd) on #Exams Commenting on yesterday's l
Education Minister announces Christmas travel plans for students
Sector News
Universities are working together to help students make safer plans fo
Our Pass is really changing the lives of Greater Manchester’s young people
Sector News
Our Pass is creating six roles for young people: 4 Kick Start places a
Third annual stakeholder engagement survey opens for feedback on the work of the Institute
Sector News
@IFATEched survey has opened inviting all those in the apprentice sect
Bristol University welcomes Government announcement on guidance for the Christmas period
Sector News
As highlighted in the announcement, because the current four-week nati
Learning Curve Group’s Wakefield Military Academy paid their respects to lost and local veterans
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group’s #Wakefield #Military Academy paid their resp
Firefly Learning unveils new digital platform to strengthen parent engagement and communication
Sector News
Today, @FireflyTeam launches its new Parent Portal, a new platform for
AI education platform secures Innovate UK funding to help students stay on track and achieve their learning goals
Sector News
@InnovateUK grants game-changing funding for innovative #AI education
Barton Peveril Student Qualifies for National Dressage Championships
Sector News
@bartonpeveril student Jake Meader, and his horse Days of Taunder, has
Jedburgh to benefit from new College Digital Spoke and community provision
Sector News
A new digital spoke is set to be opened by @BordersCollege in the Jedb

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5103)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page