33,500 young people to connect with employers during Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week

Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week gives young people the opportunity to virtually connect with Greater Manchester employers and experience the workplace



The event this year will be taking place online from 9-14 November

Employers such as Autotrader, Stateside Foods, Suez and Whistl are stepping up to support young people to explore the changing world of work through 24 live sessions

THE MAYOR of Greater Manchester’s successful Meet Your Future Work Shadowing Campaign has responded to the current climate and is meeting the needs of young people by turning virtual.

More than 33,500 young people across Greater Manchester from over 70 schools and colleges have signed up to take part in a virtual workplace opportunity week to gain invaluable information that will support them in decision making and career path planning and insight into employment opportunities. Through the Young Person’s Guarantee, young people have said that they want more experiences of the workplace, and this commitment from Bridge GM, Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network and the Careers and Enterprise Company is blazing a trail for organisations to offer virtual experiences of the workplace.

The week is being hosted live on the Greater Manchester Apprenticeship and Careers Service (GMACS), an online resource where young people can explore the choices open to them and develop the tools to start working life. During the week young people will gain industry knowledge in real time from over 20 organisations, giving a glimpse into a variety of industries, careers and the skills needed in the workplace.

Young people will also learn how employers are adapting to Covid-19 and the impact it will have on them as individuals emerging into the labour market.

A total of 24 different free sessions are taking place throughout the week with talks being hosted by a number of Greater Manchester employers including Autotrader, Natwest, NHS, Whistl and Suez. There are special talks designed specifically for parents, carers and teachers taking place on 9th and 11th November, which will offer information on how they can support their children or students to understand industry, roles and career pathways.

Places are still available for young people who are interested in finding out about the breadth of careers available across the city-region and anybody who wants to get involved can register for updates and reminders on the GMACS website.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, GMCA Lead for Young People and Social Cohesion, said:

“It is fantastic that so many young people have already signed up to the Meet Your Future workplace opportunity week. The week showcases all of the great employers based in our city-region, while aiming to inspire young people about the world of work and what steps are needed to get a foot into specific industries.

“Meet Your Future is key in bridging the gap between school and the workplace. With work experience opportunities and shadowing currently not possible due to the pandemic, the digital event will help connect young people to employers and will also demonstrate to young people the different opportunities out there.”

Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week is a commitment, responding to the needs of young people, for the Young Person’s Guarantee. The Young Person’s Guarantee is a series of commitments for young people that offers them opportunities that will support them with issues that they’ve told us are important as a response to Covid 19.

Diane Modahl was appointed as the chair of the Youth Task Force by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, while a group of 24 young people aged 11-30 years old have been selected to make up the Youth Advisory Group which supports the Task Force.

Diane Modahl, Chair of the Young Person’s Task Force, said:

“I am delighted that so many brilliant Greater Manchester employers are offering talks and sessions to help young people in Greater Manchester gain insight into the jobs on offer in our city-region.

“The coronavirus crisis has hit young people hard and it is vital they are supported in every way possible. This is why we have formed the Young Person’s Guarantee to show our commitment to supporting young people during this difficult time and to help ensure there are still opportunities out there for them following the pandemic.

“I would also like to offer my praise to the commitment shown by partners for responding so quickly to this part of the guarantee and recognising how vital it is for young people to be connected to the world of work. Prior to the pandemic the Meet Your Future work shadowing campaign delivered over 750 work shadowing opportunities for young people and I am pleased this opportunity for young people can continue.

“The GMACS website will also be expanding to include even more opportunities for young people as a result of the direction given by the Youth Advisory Group and Young Person’s Guarantee, which is a further exciting development.”