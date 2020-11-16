 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What is sustainability?

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Greg Steel

Greg Steel, Ph.D. Head of Sustainable Construction at @BordersCollege shares with us his vision for a sustainable future.

Using the planet’s natural resources at a rate that is able to be replenished naturally and is available for future generations.

Currently, we are not doing that. We are consuming too much and everything we do is interconnected – we are sharing one planet.

Our society is based around a linear economy: we harvest our natural resources, materials and labour, water and energy. We make goods, we use them and they wear out or fashion changes and we throw them away and buy new goods to replace them. This not only consumes our natural resources but generates a huge amount of waste.

We argue that it is cheaper, and financially it is cheaper for us, but mostly we do not see the true cost. Manufacturing in developing countries, stripping natural resources at an unsustainable rate, increasing pollution, poor health and working conditions. Relying on energy derived from fossil fuel sources all contribute to our ‘cheap’ goods.

We are beginning to feel the consequences and the damage being done by taking this route: greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, leading to a climate emergency. Drought, water and food shortages. Wildfires, storms and flooding, due to an increased energy in our weather systems. Economic collapse, conflict and climate migration on a massive scale.

Governments have taken note and the intergovernmental panel for climate change (IPCC) has independently assessed all the available science on climate change. This evidence has led to the Paris agreement and a commitment to keep warming below 1.5oC. This will require deep and fast cuts to our emissions to begin to limit the warming trend.

The Scottish government has set a target of net-zero emissions by 2045. The UN has developed 17 global goals to sustainable development. We, as a college, have to work together with our local community to work towards these ambitious goals.

We need to fundamentally change our culture if we want to have a sustainable future. We need to move away from our reliance on fossil fuels across all sectors of society. Key areas to address include our built environment, our working lives and our transport and infrastructure.

We need to develop our local economy with a circular approach, where goods are designed to be repaired, not replaced – where resources are recovered, repurposed and reused so that we can minimise or eliminate the waste that we produce.

Barton Peverilâ€™s Continued Response to Covid-19
Sector News
@BartonPeveril students continue to thrive despite Covid-19 pandemicBa
Changes to external quality assurance for end-point assessment organisations
Sector News
Introduction to #EQA transition The Institute for Apprenticeships and
Positive Feedback following Ofsted Interim Visit
Sector News
#LockdownLearning - Education and training specialists, @_LearningCurv

We need to build a collaborative local supply chain that promotes innovation and sharing, that creates jobs, opportunities and expertise in our local area. With the focus now on a green recovery, this is our chance to build back better, with our focus on sustainable growth. Creation of employment opportunities and stimulation of the local economy will go toward reaching the global sustainable development goals 1 and 8: reduce poverty and promote decent work and economic growth.

In our built environment, the technology exists to build homes that are net-zero for emissions (zero carbon). It is even possible to build new homes that are net positive, that generate and sequester more carbon that they emit over the lifetime of the building. Our existing housing stock is ready for a sensitive upgrade with energy efficiency measures and the use of sustainable materials. Upgrading insulation in houses leads to warm and comfortable homes, promotion of healthy living environments and bringing people out of fuel poverty with much-reduced heating bills.

With the phasing out of gas boilers and internal combustion engine (ICE) driven vehicles, we are moving into a world of new technological advances. Heating systems that are very efficient and run on electricity that is generated from renewable sources (>90% currently in Scotland).

Our Sustainability Hub in Hawick, as part of the Green Energy Academy collaboration, has training courses available for upskilling and retraining on energy efficiency measures in the built environment, and training on the latest sustainable heating technologies.

Electrification of our transport system requires a massive investment in the infrastructure of the Borders region. Huge civil engineering efforts will be required to install the generation capacity and infrastructure network to deliver electric vehicle charging points in our rural region.

Our college will train the next generation of civil, mechanical and electrical engineers to make this happen. Locally trained specialists to drive this innovation forward and meet UN global sustainable development goals (9), industry innovation and infrastructure, (11) sustainable communities, and (13) climate action.

Working from home has made people more reliant on the local shops, and this provides us with opportunities to travel less, and walk and cycle more. We should use this time to plan sustainable communities by promoting green spaces, safe spaces – a regionally focussed society, whilst being globally connected.

With the promotion of a culture change towards a circular, local economy, there are opportunities to reduce, reuse and recycle precious resources. We can begin to think of our buildings as material banks, storing our materials until the time comes to reuse them. This is responsible consumption and production (UN sustainable development global goal 12).

Local business opportunities exist to repair and upgrade, to use sustainable and biodegradable materials and move away from plastics and other composite materials that are difficult to repurpose. This will help to reduce waste production and stimulate local economic growth.

We have to be smart and plan carefully for the future: for example, the move away from single-use plastic bags to thicker ‘bags for life’ in some cases has led to an increased consumption of plastic!

In summary, sustainable development needs a cultural and behavioural shift. We must use our unique position within the heart of our community to show an alternative path to consumption and not a throwaway society. We have a chance to shift to a society that nurtures our resources and builds a strong and resilient community around collaboration, innovation and circular economy.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril’s Continued Response to Covid-19
Sector News
@BartonPeveril students continue to thrive despite Covid-19 pandemicBa
Question and answers: SAGE papers on Covid 19 transmissions in schools
Sector News
Today (13 Nov), SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies)
Changes to external quality assurance for end-point assessment organisations
Sector News
Introduction to #EQA transition The Institute for Apprenticeships and
Positive Feedback following Ofsted Interim Visit
Sector News
#LockdownLearning - Education and training specialists, @_LearningCurv
Only 28% feel confident about the levels of cleanliness and hygiene in educational locations - survey
Sector News
The implementation of the second Coronavirus lockdown in England has r
Is COVID-19 costing young professionals their at-work education?
Sector News
An independent poll shows that businesses favour those aged 30 and ove
Companies House wins at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards
Sector News
We're thrilled to have been crowned a winner at the inaugural Wales #S
The end of predicted grades?
Sector News
Admissions Process Review: @UCAS maps reforms of higher education admi
The sky’s the limit as air hostess switches aviation for IT degree
Sector News
Janka Krsteva, 32, discusses studying a degree in IT via online learni
33,500 young people to connect with employers during Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week
Sector News
Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week gives young people the op
NUS calls for ‘urgent student support’ at upcoming spending review
Sector News
The National Union of Students (@nusuk) has said students need urgent
Barking & Dagenham College Student Artwork Appears in Magazine
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has se

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril’s Continued Response to Covid-19 4 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: What is sustainability? 15 minutes ago
Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Positive Feedback following Ofsted Interim Visit 1 hour 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5111)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page