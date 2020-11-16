 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril’s Continued Response to Covid-19

Details
Hits: 178
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barton Peveril

@BartonPeveril students continue to thrive despite Covid-19 pandemic

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College continues to deliver a high quality of learning to all students, throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. After transitioning all of its lessons online during the spring lockdown, the College has welcomed back each of its 4,000 students for a blended timetable of online and on campus lessons and is equipped to tackle any challenges the pandemic may impose.

Currently, students at the Hampshire-based College have two thirds of their lessons on camps and one third of their lessons online. This has limited the spread of the virus as the number of students on site at any one time has been significantly reduced, minimising the opportunity for any students with a positive case to come into contact with other students.

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s Covid-19 safety measures.

The College has implemented a series of measures to ensure the safety of its students and staff is upheld when on campus; face masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces (except in classrooms when seated during lessons) and have been since the start of the academic year, one way measures are in place throughout campus, hand sanitizer stations have been installed in multiple locations in each building, and two outdoor marquees have been constructed for students to use during break times to prevent gatherings taking place indoors.

Blended Learning

Barton Peveril student Megan Roberts, learning from home.

Online lessons continue to take place using Google’s G Suite for Education. Google Classroom is already used college-wide to empower learners, support independent learning and deliver flipped classrooms. Through it, teachers communicate, post resources and prework, manage assignments, and offer written or audio feedback alongside their use of Google Meets to teach lessons live. The library also offers 50 Google subject sites with 24/7 access to academic e-resources.

This use of technology allowed students to attend lessons taught by the College’s teachers (over 140) for each of their subjects, with no disruption to learning during the lockdown earlier this year, and gave them continued access to the College’s Counsellors, Student Progress Advisers, Nurse, and Careers Department. 

Barton Peveril has since been named College of the Year in the Edufuturists Awards 2020, and was shortlisted for a national Times Education Supplement (Tes) Award for Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment, for its use of technology to deliver learning online.

“Never been more proud”

Speaking on the College’s ongoing success in delivery learning throughout the pandemic, Barton Peveril Principal, Jonathan Prest, said: 

Drive for greater workplace diversity & inclusion sees blind job applications surge
Sector News
New data released today, from leading enterprise talent acquisition so
Ex Coventry College student set to appear on BBC MasterChef
Sector News
A former @CoventryCollege catering student is set for his moment of fa
E-learning resources to continue to boom post Covid-19: 63% of university leaders predict full university courses by 2030
Sector News
Industries predicted to boom post Covid-19Coronavirus has had a huge e

“I have never been more proud of the skills, professionalism and flexibility of the staff at Barton Peveril. The onset of lockdown on March 23 compelled all our teachers at Barton Peveril to move from using Google Classroom as a repository of supporting materials, background information, exam questions and course information, to the interactive vehicle through which lessons could be delivered. Due to the circumstances, staff were able to experiment with the art of designing and running online lessons. In this, they were so well supported by regular training from in house experts in Google Classroom technologies. 

In a typical online lesson students might click on a posted link, complete a short questionnaire which doubled up as a register and a check of what had been learnt in the lesson before. Staff became familiar with how to pre-record explanations which students could watch as the teacher used the time to speak to some individuals.  Students found they could watch explanations over again in their own time to reinforce understanding. Far from that sad image of students isolated in their own bedrooms, classes could have whole class discussions as well as smaller break out groups with pictures and sound, and opportunities to type into a shared document with a cursor indicating who was writing what! Clever pieces of software allow students to place electronic post-its on a communal board, allowing the teacher or other students to answer questions on points students haven’t fully understood. Students were able to submit homework online and get recorded oral feedback in files from their teacher – no red pen required!  Online lessons came alive!

The college taught every lesson through lockdown, determined that our students’ education would not suffer.  By September, when staff and students returned to the classroom, teachers and learning support assistants had embraced the potential of using online learning alongside conventional classroom based teaching, as a new but indispensable tool. It is no surprise that the College has  been nominated for, and won, national awards for our use of technologies in learning, and that several individuals have been singled out and nominated too.  Perhaps necessity really is the mother of invention?”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Drive for greater workplace diversity & inclusion sees blind job applications surge
Sector News
New data released today, from leading enterprise talent acquisition so
Ex Coventry College student set to appear on BBC MasterChef
Sector News
A former @CoventryCollege catering student is set for his moment of fa
E-learning resources to continue to boom post Covid-19: 63% of university leaders predict full university courses by 2030
Sector News
Industries predicted to boom post Covid-19Coronavirus has had a huge e
What is sustainability?
Sector News
Greg Steel, Ph.D. Head of Sustainable Construction at @BordersCollege
Question and answers: SAGE papers on Covid 19 transmissions in schools
Sector News
Today (13 Nov), SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies)
Changes to external quality assurance for end-point assessment organisations
Sector News
Introduction to #EQA transition The Institute for Apprenticeships and
Positive Feedback following Ofsted Interim Visit
Sector News
#LockdownLearning - Education and training specialists, @_LearningCurv
Only 28% feel confident about the levels of cleanliness and hygiene in educational locations - survey
Sector News
The implementation of the second Coronavirus lockdown in England has r
Is COVID-19 costing young professionals their at-work education?
Sector News
An independent poll shows that businesses favour those aged 30 and ove
The end of predicted grades?
Sector News
Admissions Process Review: @UCAS maps reforms of higher education admi
The sky’s the limit as air hostess switches aviation for IT degree
Sector News
Janka Krsteva, 32, discusses studying a degree in IT via online learni
Barking & Dagenham College Student Artwork Appears in Magazine
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has se

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5111)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page