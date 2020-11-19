 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Derby College Agrees New Tech Partnership To Support T Level Students

Details
Hits: 147
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, Gillian Keegan
@derbycollege (DCG) has announced a new partnership with Access ConQuest, suppliers of construction software used by estimators, quantity surveyors and finance teams, to help better prepare students undertaking T Level qualifications for the world of work.


The software will be used by students on a daily basis to help prepare them for future roles and gain a better understanding of the systems currently used by industry professionals.  

Launched in September 2020, T Levels are new study programmes which follow GCSEs and are equivalent to three A levels. These two-year study programmes involve 80 per cent time spent in college and 20 per cent on an industrial placement. Developed in collaboration with employers, the goal is to ensure that the content prepares students for work, further training or study as well as meeting the needs of the industry.

The first FE college in the East Midlands to offer this new ‘gold standard’ technical qualification, DCG will be partnering with a number of firms, including Access ConQuest, to give students undertaking a T Level in Construction, Design, Surveying and Planning the edge when looking for their first professional role.

Rebecca Hartshorn is a founding member of DCG’s Professional Construction Employment and Skills Board (ESB) - which brings together employers to co-design and co-deliver the curriculum – including the new T Level programme - and is Strategic Framework Lead at B+K Building Services (BKBS), a division of Derbyshire-based Bowmer + Kirkland.

Commenting on the new partnership, Rebecca said:

“Digital capabilities and a working knowledge of the software that’s used within the industry are both vital skills that will give T Level students a head start in their career.”

Access ConQuest software is widely used across the industry, particularly when calculating estimates, take-offs and measurements and bills, making it an important aspect of estimating and commercial roles.

Rebecca continued:

“As a company, we would certainly look favourably on a young person who has a working knowledge of this software and other digital tools, as we know they’ll be able to hit the ground running on key tasks.”

Derby College’s T Levels launch was marked by a visit from the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, Gillian Keegan. The Minister met the first students enrolled on the construction, design, surveying and planning T Level programme and joined an ice-breaker which was led virtually by representatives from Bowmer + Kirkland.

Commenting on her visit, the Minister said:

“Derby College is one of the pioneers of the T Level programme and I’m delighted to see the investment that has been made in digital facilities that will be crucial in providing rigorous and high quality study programmes that will be recognised as the gold standard in technical education.”

Andy Day, Estimating, Take Off & Surveying Software Consultant at Access ConQuest said:

“We’re really pleased to have partnered with Derby College Group and see a number of great benefits to the T Level qualifications. It’s vitally important that students leave education not only with a qualification, but practical skills and experience that can be applied to future roles.

“Our ConQuest software is used widely by a range of firms specialising in fit outs and refurbishments, building, civil engineering, quantity surveying, as well as subcontractors - so whatever career path these students decide upon, they’ll be well prepared for the tasks ahead of them.”

DCG works in partnership with more than 3,000 employers in a number of ways from co-designing and co-delivering the college curriculum to delivering a wide range of apprenticeships.

Online learning helps courses continue
Sector News
A leading North West training provider @phxtraining helped over 100 pe
CMI: 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for 2021
Sector News
@cmi_managers - 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for
Young people with mental health challenges to benefit from Â£10k watersports grant
Sector News
Two groups of young people facing mental health challenges will take t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online learning helps courses continue
Sector News
A leading North West training provider @phxtraining helped over 100 pe
CMI: 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for 2021
Sector News
@cmi_managers - 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for
Young people with mental health challenges to benefit from £10k watersports grant
Sector News
Two groups of young people facing mental health challenges will take t
Christmas Comes Early for Portland College Residents
Sector News
Thanks to a wonderful donation of £2,000 from the Freemasons of Mansf
Graduate Career Options Continue To Grow In The Booming eCommerce World
Sector News
With eCommerce experiencing explosive growth, the market is presenting
New Electrical Careers advice launched
Sector News
Electrical training advice launched to help students and career change
Exciting Opportunity for Sixth Form Students in England and Wales
Sector News
MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge Expands Internationally. @TheSIAMNew
Theatre School Invites Young Performers Behind the Scenes
Sector News
Talented young performers are being invited to join @LTSchool for a vi
Pershore land-based service engineering apprentices hit perfect pass rate
Sector News
Land-based service engineering apprentices at @PershoreColWCG have ach
Government must let schools go online to rescue Christmas, says UNISON
Sector News
Government must let schools go online to rescue Christmas, says @uniso
Lights, camera, action! Impington International College launches Film and Media scholarship in partnership with Cambridge TV
Sector News
@ImpingtonIntCol, a non-selective state sixth form in Cambridge, has l
Supported internship student secures role at stairlift manufacturer
Sector News
@KeighleyCollege student, Tom Waddington, has accepted a full-time rol

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5119)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page