 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Automotive charity receives over £2000 from IMI’s 100 challenge

Details
Hits: 148
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

BEN benefits from @The_IMI’s extra mile 

Throughout most of October, IMI employees and the wider automotive community rode their bikes, ran and walked to raise vital funds for the industry charity BEN. Over £2,000 was raised and the amount is contributing towards the IMI’s efforts of fulfilling its £100,000 Centenary target for the charity.

The IMI 100 challenge gave three weeks for participants to complete a virtual route of 100 miles from the IMI HQ at Fanshaws in Hertfordshire to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon. Using the exercise of their choice to complete the distance, participants measured the kilometres covered on fitness apps or by using an online chart and manually recording the equivalent steps taken. Over 30 people participated covering a total of 3048.3 KM.

Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI and Chairman of BEN commented:

“As well as raising funds for BEN, our aim was to create an event which generated some much-needed community comradery and encouraged physical activities to help support mental health and wellbeing in the sector. Through our partnership with BEN and the virtual events company ‘My Virtual Mission’, the IMI 100 challenge did just that, and we were delighted with the positive effect on participants as well as the amount raised.”

Throughout the challenge, participants could also track themselves on the map and see how far they’d travelled each day. They could use google maps to zoom in to see their new location.

“BEN’s wide range of support has been vital throughout this pandemic, and has helped many people who are dealing with mental health, financial worries or physical issues”, added Steve Nash. 

“BEN is there for everyone who has worked or is working in the industry. It has been amazing over the past few months and its services are more vital than ever as people face the uncertainty and numerous challenges presented by COVID-19.”

Online learning helps courses continue
Sector News
A leading North West training provider @phxtraining helped over 100 pe
CMI: 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for 2021
Sector News
@cmi_managers - 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for
Young people with mental health challenges to benefit from Â£10k watersports grant
Sector News
Two groups of young people facing mental health challenges will take t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online learning helps courses continue
Sector News
A leading North West training provider @phxtraining helped over 100 pe
CMI: 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for 2021
Sector News
@cmi_managers - 72% of UK Managers Name Wellbeing As Top Priority for
Young people with mental health challenges to benefit from £10k watersports grant
Sector News
Two groups of young people facing mental health challenges will take t
Christmas Comes Early for Portland College Residents
Sector News
Thanks to a wonderful donation of £2,000 from the Freemasons of Mansf
Graduate Career Options Continue To Grow In The Booming eCommerce World
Sector News
With eCommerce experiencing explosive growth, the market is presenting
New Electrical Careers advice launched
Sector News
Electrical training advice launched to help students and career change
Exciting Opportunity for Sixth Form Students in England and Wales
Sector News
MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge Expands Internationally. @TheSIAMNew
Theatre School Invites Young Performers Behind the Scenes
Sector News
Talented young performers are being invited to join @LTSchool for a vi
Pershore land-based service engineering apprentices hit perfect pass rate
Sector News
Land-based service engineering apprentices at @PershoreColWCG have ach
Government must let schools go online to rescue Christmas, says UNISON
Sector News
Government must let schools go online to rescue Christmas, says @uniso
Lights, camera, action! Impington International College launches Film and Media scholarship in partnership with Cambridge TV
Sector News
@ImpingtonIntCol, a non-selective state sixth form in Cambridge, has l
Supported internship student secures role at stairlift manufacturer
Sector News
@KeighleyCollege student, Tom Waddington, has accepted a full-time rol

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5119)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page