Barton Peveril Student Qualifies for South Region BMX Championships

Aimee Bancroft on her BMX

@bartonpeveril student @Mongoose BMX Team member Aimee Bancroft has qualified for the South Region BMX Championships, which are scheduled to take place at Hayes Hawkes BMX Course in London later this year. Bancroft looks to defend her previous South Region BMX Championships title at the event.

Entry to this year’s South Region BMX Championships is by invitation only, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with only the region’s best cyclists earning a place in the competition. Bancroft, who formerly attended Thornden School, earned her invitation to the regional Championships after winning an interclub competition held at Bournemouth BMX Track on 25th October.

Despite a limited number of racing opportunities, the Barton Peveril student has had a successful year. Bancroft was signed by Mongoose Factory BMX Team UK earlier in the year, which has enabled her to develop her riding skills, as well as receiving sponsorship from environmentally friendly sports clothing brand Presca, sports equipment brand Kitbrix Bags, and local physiotherapist Faith Fisher at Hampshire Physiotherapy.

At Barton Peveril, Bancroft is part of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS). TASS equips elite athletes with the opportunity to study and compete at the highest level, with educational opportunities focused on preparing athletes for dual careers in the future.

Speaking on her success, Aimee Bancroft said: “I am over the moon to have qualified for this competition, which hopefully means that I can attempt to defend my previous south title. This year has been very disappointing with my first ever world championships being cancelled and missing out racing on the world stage in Houston but ultimately this has provided me with more determination for next year. I am confident heading into this competition holding my head high.”

