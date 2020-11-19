Graduate Career Options Continue To Grow In The Booming eCommerce World

With eCommerce experiencing explosive growth, the market is presenting unique opportunities for new graduates. Graduate jobs may have declined in 2020, but certain industries like eCommerce are set to grow exponentially. In the United Kingdom, eCommerce is predicted to grow by 10.96 percent, says Retailx’s United Kingdom 2020: Ecommerce Country Report. While 2020’s annual growth is smaller than previous years, it still signifies growing interest and a shift in consumer patterns towards a more digitalised society. However, the world of eCommerce is about much more than online shopping. From a career in customer service, to web design and supply logistics, here are some of the graduate career options in the eCommerce industry, and how to get them.

Digital Marketing Strategy

With the focus of most eCommerce businesses being solely online, most entities have to focus on capturing the attention of their online target market and building brand awareness. This is where eCommerce marketing comes in. With a degree in Digital Marketing Strategy, graduates can pursue in-demand specialist careers in content management and strategy, email marketing, social media marketing, and public relations. When studying a course in digital marketing strategy, participants are taught about key basics in today’s businesses, including social media, customer profiling, search engine optimisation, and branding.

Around 87 percent of shoppers say social media helps them make a purchase decision, according to trends identified by Absolunet. Meanwhile, only a quarter of entrepreneurs avoid using social media to generate sales or public interest in their business, highlighting just how much these specialisations in digital marketing are being utilised in the business world - for both eCommerce and brick and mortar retailers. Students no longer need a 4.0 university background either.

With a growing awareness of the importance of diversity, many retailers are now offering digital marketing placements or apprenticeships to those from a wider range of educational and socioeconomic backgrounds: companies know that the key to demonstrating equal representation in their marketing is ensuring that it is at the core of their company too. Meanwhile, professional organisations like the Digital Marketing Institute now offer various online certifications for those with disabilities that make it impossible for them to attend a university.

Web Design And Development

A website is no longer an option: it is a necessity for both online and offline businesses. For eCommerce businesses, a well-designed website is the foundation of its operations - similar to its storefront. Every part of its operations, including new product launches, customer service, payment checkouts, and customer browsing, rely on the creation of a good website. Because of this, many eCommerce businesses are willing to pay good money for graduates with a background in web design and development.

In the UK, web designers earn an average of £42,500. For those that choose to pursue further education and specialise in areas like eCommerce or Mobile App UI, the rewards are amplified. Job opportunities in web design are growing as well. More British consumers are using smartphones to shop - 34 percent of them to be precise. In response, more eCommerce retailers are recognising the need to integrate their online stores with mobile applications to provide customers with a smooth and integrated shopping experience. Courses in web design and development can cover topics like mobile application, website design, and server or client-side scripting.

Supply Chain And Logistics Management

Lastly, graduates can consider a course in eCommerce supply management as their career path. For online stores and platforms to operate efficiently, it takes a lot of precisely timed research, strategy, and demand forecasting. From stock and warehouse management to relationship management with suppliers, a course in supply chain and logistics management can provide students with the key skills needed to help an online business create a perfectly aligned and functional supply chain.

There are also many other avenues of further education in eCommerce, including post-graduate certificates or apprenticeships. If they decide university is not for them right now, those interested in eCommerce can gain hands-on experience using platforms like The Centre For Apprenticeships website. With roles in online sales, social media management, and digital customer service, apprentices can kickstart their eCommerce career by gaining valuable experience and a salary at the same time. Many businesses also support candidates in earning professional qualifications.

The United Kingdom is already a leader when it comes to online sales, and considering the predicted continuing rise, eCommerce is here to stay. There has never been a better time to join the industry. Whether it is by attending university, enrolling in an online course, or through a placement opportunity, the career options are wide open.