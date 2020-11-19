 
Westminster Kingsway College named best in south of England in Career Ready Awards 2020

Westminster Kingsway College

Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) has been named a regional winner in the School or College of the Year Award category at the Career Ready Awards 2020.

The award, sponsored by Arriva, recognised WestKing as the best school or college in the south of England for its commitment to the Career Ready programme.

Career Ready is a national charity that works with educators and employers to help young people fulfil their potential by preparing them for the modern workplace.

The award celebrates schools and colleges that have successfully implemented the Career Ready programme to provide an outstanding experience for their students.

Carlo Liu, Employability and Progression Lead at WestKing, said:

“We are delighted to be a Career Ready regional winner. Working with Career Ready has been central to building our cross-college careers education programmes.

“Our students go on a journey, benefitting from all elements of the programme from the employer mentoring and masterclasses to the summer internships. This year’s students have had their interviews and we can’t wait to see their progress in the year ahead.

“Boosting employability skills and connecting young people with industry gives them all-important workplace experiences and the new-found confidence and motivation to succeed and achieve their future goals.”

A Level student Jasmine Duckworth also received Special Recognition in the STEM Student of the Year Award, sponsored by AstraZeneca. This award recognises students who have made the most progress towards a career in a STEM industry during the programme.

Jasmine 19, from Camden, said:

“I wasn’t expecting to be nominated, but I feel very proud to have been recognised. It shows I’m doing well.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, and when I heard about the Career Ready programme I thought I would give it a shot because I knew I would gain experience on an internship with a mentor. It was another opportunity and I just grabbed it.

“The experience helped me to develop my communication and teamwork skills. I was quite shy at first and did not know how to start a conversation, but I had to step out of my comfort zone and get I know different people and teams, which gave me more confidence.”

Jasmine undertook a six-week internship at BP while being mentored by Lucinda Pilkington, Business Engagement Manager at the Bank of England.

In nominating Jazmine for the award, Lucinda said:

“Jasmine has made this past year a very enjoyable one for me, I feel lucky to have been assigned such a friendly, funny and might I say inspirational young lady. 

“I have watched Jasmine grow in confidence this year and explored skillsets I don’t think she honestly thought she possessed, but she has flourished.”

