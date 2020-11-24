 
Students launch business to spread Christmas joy

Details
Christmas joy

ENTERPRISING Middlesbrough College (@mbrocollege) students have launched a business producing Christmas hampers for vulnerable locals who can’t leave the house.

Our Little Deli, which is run by talented students across a wide range of hospitality and culinary courses, is filling hampers with Christmas puddings, homemade jams and a variety of festive goodies for their loyal customers.

With the current restrictions and many people unable to leave the house – the hampers will help locals enjoy some homemade Christmas treats from the comfort of their homes.

The deli is hugely beneficial to the student’s learning as they are developing a range of practical skills – at a time where it is difficult to get them in industry.

Molly Shaher, programme leader for the hospitality and culinary arts at Middlesbrough College, said:

“The older generation love coming to the restaurant and getting their serving of our Christmas treats at this time of year. Of course, due to current COVID restrictions, many of them can’t leave the house so we want to help bring that festive feeling to them.”

Students are gaining valuable workplace experience at a time it is hard to come by – learning about running a commercial deli, stock rotation, costing, margins and an array of other business skills.

She continued: “It’s really benefitting all parties as the students are learning how to be creative in business and gaining insight into how industry is tackling the current climate, it replicates what’s happening in the real world – with restaurants doing takeaways and hampers.

“The students are getting more in-house training than ever before and it’s a great experience for them.”

Our Little Deli was recently launched by the College as part of the Waterside Brasserie to create a range of handmade produce in the run up to Christmas.

