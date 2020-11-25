SPENDING REVIEW FACTSHEET â€“ DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICE PROMISES

During these are difficult and uncertain economic times it is right that our immediate priority is protecting people’s health and their jobs, however this Spending Review (#SR20) also delivers stronger public services, our second priority.
Next year, total departmental spending will be £540 billion, with core day-to-day departmental spending growing by £14.8 billion in cash terms next year compared to 2020/21. From 2019/20 levels, that is an average growth of 3.8% a year, the fastest rate in 15 years.
Next year, the core health budget will grow by £6.6bn
- This will help us deliver 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more general practice appointments - on top of the £3bn allocated for Covid recovery.
- And we’re increasing capital investment by £2.3bn since last year. This includes:
- £4.2 billion for hospitals to refurbish and maintain their infrastructure
- £559 million for technology to modernise and improve patient and staff experience
- £325 million for the NHS to replace ageing diagnostic equipment like MRI and CT scanners
- £165 million for the eradication of mental health dormitories
- And we will fund the biggest hospital building programme in a generation - building 40 new hospitals by 2030, and upgrading 70 more
£2.2bn more for schools next year, well on the way to delivering our commitment of an extra £7.1bn by 2022-23.
- Every pupil in the country will see a year-on-year funding increase of at least 2%.
- We’re delivering the PM’s commitment to rebuild 500 schools over the next decade.
- £1.5bn over six years to rebuild our Further Education colleges in England
- £220m for holiday activities and food programmes for schoolchildren during Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays in 2021.
- £291m to pay for more young people to go into further education
- £375m to fund first steps towards a Lifetime Skills Guarantee and extending traineeships, sector-based work academies, and the national careers service.
We are making our streets safer
- Next year, funding for the criminal justice system will increase by over £1bn.
- £4bn (£1.25bn of which is new funding) over four years to provide 18,000 new prison places across England and Wales.
- More than £400m to recruit 6,000 new police officers by the end of 2021-22 – on track to recruit 20,000 more officers by 2023
- This is on top of the £750m provided at last year’s Spending Round to hire the first 6,000 additional officers and help pay for the infrastructure for all 20,000
- £63m to tackle economic crime, including support for National Economic Crime Centre
We are supporting local communities
- Over £3bn in additional Covid-19 support for local authorities
- SR20 allows local authorities to increase their core spending power by 4.5%.
- Local authorities will have extra flexibility for Council Tax and the Adult Social Care precept, which together with £300m of new grant funding, gives them access to an extra £1bn to fund social care.
- This is on top of the extra £1bn social care grant we provided this year to manage the effects of the coronavirus.
- Social care authorities will be able to charge an adult social care precept of up to 3 per cent
- £254m to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping for 2021-22 for accommodation, substance misuse support and frontline services.