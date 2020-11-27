 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification Service launched providing flexible, trusted and assured certification for your unique learning experience and organisation

Details
Hits: 69
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
SFJ Awards

In July 2020, @SFJAwards partnered with world leading hotel security and safety assessment experts, Global Secure Accreditation (GSA), to launch their COVID-19 Certificate of International Good Practice, to support the restoration of customers confidence to travel, and the recovery of the hospitality sector across the globe.

This week, SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification has now launched, as a complete service, providing trusted and assured certification, tailored for your unique learning experience and organisation, to give your learners a recognised certificate for life. Here, we learn more about the service from Brian Moore, Director at GSA.

As hotels began to re-open their doors in a vulnerable pandemic landscape, security and safety was always going to be the primary concern for travellers when choosing where to stay. Brian says: “We quickly learned that there were already at least 190 COVID-19 hygiene related learning and standards being offered in the market, many of which claimed to be ‘the best’. This can be confusing for clients. Independent accreditation adds rigour and assurance which most of the competition cannot offer, and this is helpful for clients uncertain about the choices before them.”

With an array of COVID-19 related assurance services available, GSA not only recognised the importance of demonstrating quality and independence to set themselves apart from the competition, but wanted to partner with a trusted sector specialist who could truly help achieve a new ‘independent health security’ benchmark for the travel industry for years to come.

Brian explains: “Already being familiar with SFJ Awards’, who provide external quality assurance and accreditation for our security standards, we also knew ‘Skills for Health’, their sister organisation. When we developed the COVID-19 Certificate of International Good Practice, we were confident SFJ Awards would have the breadth of experience and expertise to assure us and our clients that there was informed, independent scrutiny of the design and implementation of the new standard, reassuring businesses, their clients and the public on best practice.”

Working in partnership with GSA, SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification team tailored the design to complement their detailed property and operational risk assessment, demonstrating to both guests and staff, an establishment’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of COVID-19 hygiene, safety, and security, in accordance with international standards.

Brian says: “We want travellers to be safer. We want to see good-practice standards throughout the travel sector at every stage of the traveller’s journey, including their accommodation. We want travellers to be able to test claims made to them about safety and security. Through the design of this project, including the involvement of SFJ Awards, we can demonstrate that we are delivering on our values and objectives.”

Bristol embarks on a new partnership with Indiaâ€™s Krea University
Sector News
In the first instance, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see
The Impact of the Government Spending Review on the UK economy
Sector News
This week (25 Nov), the Chancellor of the Exchequer promised the UK go
The Departmentâ€™s commitment to rewarding teachers despite the the public sector pay freeze
Sector News
This year, @EducationGovUK announced the biggest pay rise the teaching

To ensure best practice is evidenced in the hotel, GSA conduct a thorough review and validation of the property’s policies and risk assessments. Upon successful completion, SFJ Awards provide an external quality assurance and certification service to deliver the COVID-19 Certificate of International Good Practice to be displayed to the public.

Brian says: “We involved SFJ Awards in every stage of the design working up multiple drafts of the Standards as a result. We particularly benefitted from designing and implementing a peer-review process and the sampling ratio to ensure that the application of the Standards and decision-making are consistent.”

The certificate also features a QR code so that guests can verify the validity and current standing of the hotel’s hygiene and security upon arrival. Therefore, in the event of a confirmed outbreak on the premises, the certificate can be invalidated via the QR code to alert all involved. Furthermore, an annual review is also implemented, pledging a brand’s dedication to quality for the future.

Brian says: “GSA can offer a rigorous service that has independent and informed scrutiny to ensure that good practice is delivered consistently and in every case. It helps keep us ‘sharp’, and our clients and the public benefit from this. The standard is high, pushing clients beyond what they would achieve by relying just on their internal processes. Ultimately, our clients can be more assured that they can market their businesses with confidence which gives them a competitive advantage. Travellers will be in a safer environment where our Standards are followed.”

GSA’s assessment process assesses not only how an establishment is taking all practicable steps to control the virus from entering the hotel; but how they actively operate to prevent the spread of infection within the property, and the robust response plan they have in place should a case of COVID-19 be identified on-site. It ensures both the protection of staff and guests, provides a safe and secure environment, and allows for the delivery of the best possible customer experience.

The Rathbone Hotel, London, received their COVID-19 Certificate of International Good Practice in September 2020. Daniel Harris, Director says: “We will absolutely recommend GSA COVID-19 Certification to other hotels, it demonstrates our commitment to providing a safe environment for our employees and guests. The certificate will be included in all forms of marketing to evidence that we are taking every possible step to ensure their safety and that we take great pride in our standards of hygiene, cleanliness & service.” 

“We chose GSA for their reputation and links with Business Travel Management Companies. The independent verification and certification from SFJ Awards was also very important to us. It demonstrates that two parties are reviewing the data and independently deciding whether or not we deserve the accreditation. With other companies, they assess and self-certify which is not in our interest. The entire process was beyond thorough, it was in depth, practical, easy to follow, used common sense and the team were extremely helpful.”

Brian adds: “The GSA COVID-19 Certificate of International Good Practice is one example of how we put rigour and independence into what we do to ensure that good practice is implemented. The safety and security of the public should be the number one priority of every provider in the sector and GSA and SFJ Awards have an important role to play in upholding and meeting this goal.”

As the concern about recurring infectious diseases continues to increase, the demand for new standards will have long term implications for the future of the global travel and hospitality industry. Staff will be apprehensive to work in hotels, guests hesitant to stay in hotels, and all will need consistent reassurance regarding the latest hygiene and health security standards.

Brian concludes: “SFJ Awards has shown it shares our commitment to public safety and security through implementing and maintaining rigorous standards, with independent oversight and transparency, inspiring confidence in all those involved. This is what the market needs and is increasingly what the market is asking for.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

What works to increase the uptake of STEM subjects at A level, particularly for girls?
Sector News
Applying behavioural insights to increase female students’ uptake of
Bristol embarks on a new partnership with India’s Krea University
Sector News
In the first instance, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see
The Impact of the Government Spending Review on the UK economy
Sector News
This week (25 Nov), the Chancellor of the Exchequer promised the UK go
The Department’s commitment to rewarding teachers despite the the public sector pay freeze
Sector News
This year, @EducationGovUK announced the biggest pay rise the teaching
Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost
Sector News
A PROJECT to improve water quality, biodiversity and restore a natural
Financial specialists share expertise with Barnsley College students
Sector News
Students have been given the opportunity to hear from specialists in t
Work begins on first phase of Stockport College redevelopment in Greater Manchester
Sector News
Work has begun on the first phase of the refurbishment project to mode
New data highlights equality gaps for estranged students
Sector News
According to the data released today (@officestudents):The continuatio
Update to advice on face coverings whilst at College
Sector News
Following a recent change to Welsh Government guidance, it will now be
Barton Peveril Students' Live Jazz and Soul Night
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Popular Music and Jazz Studies stude
LCCM hosts Songwriting Camp with True School of Music
Sector News
London College of Creative Media (@lccmlondon) held a virtual songwrit
Collab Group has published a new report
Sector News
Today, Collab Group (@collabgrp) is publishing "Colleges supporting ec

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SFJ Awards
SFJ Awards has published a new article: SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification Service launched providing flexible, trusted and assured certification for your unique learning experience and organisation 12 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 22 minutes ago

RT @FENews: #SkillsWorldLIVE is now live: @TomBewick will be joined by special guests @mimsdavies IS LIVE right now... live and direct from…
View Original Tweet

FE News Editor
FE News Editor has published a new article: 9 virtual festive office Christmas party ideas you and your team will enjoy, according to events expert 17 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page