 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

EIS-FELA ballot and Instructor Roles in Colleges

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Students
@CollegesScot : There is a clear difference between Instructor/tutor/assessor roles and that of a lecturer, and the remit of these roles may vary based on local and regional need.  For example, lecturers would be required to prepare learning materials and assessments, and invigilate examinations, whereas tutor/assessor/instructor are less likely to be required to do so.  Tutor/assessor/instructors will have fewer duties and responsibilities.
 

The EIS-FELA has exhausted all national dispute procedures/mechanisms on this matter with no resolution reached.  The trade unions were advised that any matters outstanding were at local college level and should be discussed further with the small number of colleges concerned. 

Professional registration is a separate issue and the EIS-FELA is trying to conflate the two. Registration with the General Teaching Council Scotland (GTCS) now forms part of the agreed national terms and conditions of employment for all college lecturers and a pilot project is currently underway with three colleges – Dundee and Angus College, Forth Valley College, and Glasgow Kelvin College.  Tutors/assessors/instructors are not required to register with GTCS, although they will likely have range of other types of subject-specific qualifications which are more relevant to these roles.

A spokesperson for Colleges Scotland, said:

 “It is disappointing that the EIS-FELA is asking its members to consider industrial action in the midst of a global pandemic that has disrupted education, and severely impacted the economy and employment prospects for many people across Scotland.

 “Instructor/tutor/assessor positions are not new roles and have been in place within the sector for a considerable number of years. 

“Colleges use a variety of different learning and teaching methods designed to give the best student experience and to suit the needs of the subject. The use of instructors, assessors and tutors in the college sector is a well-established practice in delivering the diversity of curriculum activity which best addresses the needs of the learner and is appropriate for specific courses. 

“Both support staff and lecturing staff are equally valuable and necessary for the effective running of colleges, and the sector will play a key role in supporting Scotland’s economic recovery by supporting the tens of thousands of our people who are going to have to change career, reskill and upskill to find new jobs.”

Innovative Alliance barbering alumni give free haircuts to the homeless
Sector News
Steve, Jake and Luke recently completed a fully-funded barbering cours
Innovative Alliance works with national retailer to provide people in unemployment with training and job opportunities
Sector News
Adult Education Training Provider Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv
Sport during lockdown - how college sports teams have kept going
Sector News
All school and college lecturers have had to adapt their teaching meth

You may also be interested in these articles:

Innovative Alliance barbering alumni give free haircuts to the homeless
Sector News
Steve, Jake and Luke recently completed a fully-funded barbering cours
Innovative Alliance works with national retailer to provide people in unemployment with training and job opportunities
Sector News
Adult Education Training Provider Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv
Siemens digital tools come to rescue of Middlesex University students during lockdown
Sector News
@Siemens technology helped postgraduate @MiddlesexUni MSc Mechatronic
New funding to support schools and colleges during Covid pandemic
Sector News
The Department for Education (@educationgovuk) announces fund for scho
BEI Education Group Ltd acquires Best Practice Training & Development Ltd
Sector News
BEI Education Group Ltd is a holding company that owns several commerc
Sport during lockdown - how college sports teams have kept going
Sector News
All school and college lecturers have had to adapt their teaching meth
Portland Pathways Secures Another Award Win for its Impact on our Community!
Sector News
We’re proud to announce that Portland Pathways (@PortlandCollege) we
81% of teachers expect further declines in pupils’ mental health
Sector News
Education professionals admit they haven’t had sufficient training t
Mental Health Nursing Career development framework published to support vital workforce continue exceptional patient care
Sector News
Mental health nursing is a demanding but enriching career, occupying a
Coventry College's apprenticeship boost
Sector News
Coventry is experiencing the beginnings of an apprenticeship recovery,
“URGENT ACTION” NEEDED TO MAKE SCHOOLS SAFE FOR STAFF AND STUDENTS, SAYS INDEPENDENT SAGE
Sector News
@IndependentSage is calling for urgent action to address escalating in
Westminster Kingsway College scoops two prestigious awards at hospitality ‘Oscars’
Sector News
Westminster Kingsway College (@westking) has scooped two prestigious C

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page