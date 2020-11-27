 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Football programme giving student athletes chance to develop skills alongside studies

Details
Hits: 116
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Carnegie School of Sport

@LeedsBeckett University (LBU) has launched a football programme in partnership with Leeds United which will see student athletes receive Premier League-style coaching while studying for a degree.

The Carnegie International Soccer Academy aims to give student athletes the opportunity to continue playing sport while also increasing their employability within the industry.

Students will experience world-class training from a team of Leeds United coaches including former player and Nigerian international Enoch Showunmi, who is also the programme’s head of recruitment.

The programme is largely targeted towards recruiting student athletes from the USA although the academy is open to all nationalities.

A promise of 15 hours of football activity a week includes training and competitive games against other academies as well as the chance to take part in BUCS - the equivalent of the NCAA in the USA.

Education is at the heart of the experience and high-performance coaching will run alongside studying towards either an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at LBU.

All teaching and learning will be housed and delivered at city campus as well as within the new state-of-the-art £45m Carnegie School of Sport building based at Headingley Campus.

The academy - which runs men’s and women’s teams - offers a range of Bachelors and Masters degrees across business and sports, making sure that students graduate with greater opportunities on and off the soccer field. 

There are also plans to develop a multi-disciplinary sport degree which means students would be well placed to gain employment within sport such as working at professional club foundations.

Pete Mackreth, Dean of the Carnegie School of Sport at LBU, said:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Leeds United to provide this unique opportunity for international students.

“As an institution with a strong international reputation and heritage in sport and physical education, this programme will give students the opportunity to earn a degree that will prepare them for the next stage of their career. Alongside this, students’ experience will be enhanced by accessing high performance coaching from Leeds United coaches.

“With the programme based at our Headingley Campus, students will be joining a sporting community, providing the perfect environment for their development in both the classroom and on the field.”

Enoch Showunmi, Head of Recruitment for the Carnegie International Soccer Academy, said:

"My career showed me how important education was before, during and after playing football. It is important that these opportunities are available to student athletes, so they are able to pursue both elements. This programme provides that and more.

Bristol embarks on a new partnership with Indiaâ€™s Krea University
Sector News
In the first instance, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see
The Impact of the Government Spending Review on the UK economy
Sector News
This week (25 Nov), the Chancellor of the Exchequer promised the UK go
The Departmentâ€™s commitment to rewarding teachers despite the the public sector pay freeze
Sector News
This year, @EducationGovUK announced the biggest pay rise the teaching

“It is about developing the whole player both on and off the field while giving them a taste of the type of training that elite players go through.

“The long-term opportunities are endless for where this programme will go for all involved, developing elite-level elements to the football journey for staff and students alike.

“This will develop into the go-to programme for international student athletes wanting to experience the game in the home of football."

Recruitment has now started for the first cohort of male and female student athletes who will start the programme in September 2021.

You may also be interested in these articles:

#LoveScotlandsColleges
Sector News
@BordersCollege is supporting the #LoveScotlandsColleges national camp
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will have a key role to play delivering the Spending Review pledges
Sector News
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (@BEISGovU
What works to increase the uptake of STEM subjects at A level, particularly for girls?
Sector News
Applying behavioural insights to increase female students’ uptake of
Bristol embarks on a new partnership with India’s Krea University
Sector News
In the first instance, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see
The Impact of the Government Spending Review on the UK economy
Sector News
This week (25 Nov), the Chancellor of the Exchequer promised the UK go
The Department’s commitment to rewarding teachers despite the the public sector pay freeze
Sector News
This year, @EducationGovUK announced the biggest pay rise the teaching
SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification Service launched providing flexible, trusted and assured certification for your unique learning experience and organisation
Sector News
In July 2020, @SFJAwards partnered with world leading hotel security a
Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost
Sector News
A PROJECT to improve water quality, biodiversity and restore a natural
Financial specialists share expertise with Barnsley College students
Sector News
Students have been given the opportunity to hear from specialists in t
Work begins on first phase of Stockport College redevelopment in Greater Manchester
Sector News
Work has begun on the first phase of the refurbishment project to mode
New data highlights equality gaps for estranged students
Sector News
According to the data released today (@officestudents):The continuatio
Update to advice on face coverings whilst at College
Sector News
Following a recent change to Welsh Government guidance, it will now be

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: #LoveScotlandsColleges 22 minutes ago
SFJ Awards
SFJ Awards has published a new article: SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification Service launched providing flexible, trusted and assured certification for your unique learning experience and organisation 46 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 57 minutes ago

RT @FENews: #SkillsWorldLIVE is now live: @TomBewick will be joined by special guests @mimsdavies IS LIVE right now... live and direct from…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page