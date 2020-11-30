 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New project to support education for children with disabilities in war-torn countries gets £2.5 million

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Some 85% of children with disabilities in Low- and Middle Income Countries have never attended school – but that could change thanks to a major new research project.

‘Disability Under Siege’ will contribute to research efforts by providing intellectual and logistical resources that local practitioners need to transform education provision for children with disabilities in conflict-affected countries.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announced investment of £147 Million for international development research programme awards, which includes an award of £2.5 million from the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) to the four-year co-created research project.

Disability Under Siege will support local stakeholders and practitioners in Jordan, Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to deliver a transformational step change in education provision for children with disabilities.

Led by experts at the University of Birmingham, the project unites researchers from Birzeit University (Palestine), Islamic University of Gaza (Palestine), Centre for Lebanese Studies (Lebanon) and Birmingham City University.

The project will be delivered via a “Network Plus” model which will engage a diverse set of individuals, practitioners and institutions active in the field of disability across Jordan, Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Project lead Professor Dina Kiwan, from the University of Birmingham’s School of Education, commented:

“Tackling access to education is critically dependent on how disability is understood and conceptualized in different cultural contexts.

“Disability is a contested concept and how disability is understood in the various domains of health sciences, law, religion and culture underpins education policy and practice as well as the prioritisation and allocation of scarce resources.”

The link between conflict, disability and access to education has been under-examined, with little literature focusing on the issue of disability in the field of Education in Conflict and Crisis research.

Even in countries with almost universal primary education, there is a high ratio of disabled: non-disabled out-of-school children. These findings suggest that initial access may be an important factor to address children with disabilities who are out of school, and that educational policies and practices are not addressing challenges to disabled children attending school.

Disability Under Siege Project Investigators have identified and prioritised understanding, challenging and co-producing new and contextualised ways of understanding disability as essential in addressing the challenges of implementing inclusive education - a global problem exacerbated in LMICs and further compounded in contexts of conflict and crisis.

Changing the way people think about disability and enabling inclusive learning is one of the key aims of the Disability under Siege Project. The team will achieve this by strengthening the evidence base and improving public understanding and perceptions of these subjects.

Reforms set to boost early language outcomes and cut workload
Sector News
@EducationGovUK plans published to transform early years learning and
New analysis shows postgraduate courses are increasing diversity in AI and data science
Sector News
The data shows that 40 per cent of the total students are women, one q
Moving from Lithuania to Derby: My experience as an international student
Sector News
I had always wanted to study in the UK because it has a high-quality e

The programme will also develop interdisciplinary literature drawing from social movements literatures, social and cognitive psychological theories of attitudinal change, coupled with the inter/multi-disciplinary humanities, social science and medical literatures on disability, the body and affect.

The Disability Under Siege Network will place a strong emphasis on the production of research informed outputs that improve the ability of education providers to deliver their services. It will also reach beyond front line educators by creating policy briefings (NGOs and governments) and public engagement deliverables using visual media such as film, performance and literary festivals.

The Disability Under Siege Project has also received supplemental funding to collaborate with the UN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) to develop a research-informed analytical framework and methodology for a disability-inclusive recovery from COVID-19. This research will promote and support the implementation of disability-inclusive responses and recovery activities resulting from COVID-19 impacts and will be disseminated to governments and NGOs and grassroots disability activists and organisations.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reforms set to boost early language outcomes and cut workload
Sector News
@EducationGovUK plans published to transform early years learning and
Leeds Sixth Form College achieves MindMate Friendly status
Sector News
@LeedsSixthForm College is celebrating being the first post-16 provide
Barnsley College Kickboxer Rosie is a punch above
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Public Services student , Rosie Longley, is aiming fo
Industry-standard technology labs ready for students
Sector News
Industry standard engineering and robotics training labs have been ins
New analysis shows postgraduate courses are increasing diversity in AI and data science
Sector News
The data shows that 40 per cent of the total students are women, one q
Moving from Lithuania to Derby: My experience as an international student
Sector News
I had always wanted to study in the UK because it has a high-quality e
West London College is proud to be a finalist in West London Business Awards for the second year running
Sector News
West London College (@westlondoncol) has been shortlisted as a finalis
Carlisle teen named trainee of the year
Sector News
A teenage bricklayer from Carlisle has been named the national trainee
Launch of new skills development sessions mapped to national essential digital skills standards
Sector News
Ten new online workshops have recently been launched aimed at helping
Leicester college celebrates four decades of apprenticeship partnership with employer
Sector News
A leading specialist interior fit-out contractor is celebrating four d
New EPAO added for Junior Content Producer Apprenticeship
Sector News
A new EPAO has been approved to assess the Junior Content Producer lev
Pandemic Burnout in Frontline Healthcare Workers: Three Ways Mindfulness Can Help
Sector News
While the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the psychologic

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5140)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page