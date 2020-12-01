 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

“If you choose to be an adventurer, you get on a rollercoaster” - parents and students discover the importance of being an adventurer during ACS Cobham virtual event

Details
Hits: 188
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Parents, teenagers, teachers and members of the wider Surrey community learnt what it takes to be a changemaker for a better, more sustainable future during ACS International School Cobham’s virtual event ‘The world needs…adventurers’.  Featuring renowned entrepreneur, Sian Sutherland, a thriving ACS Cobham alumna, Sissel Tønnesen Engblom, and ACS’s very own Forest School Trainer, Chris Hupp, the event explored why the world needs adventurous thinkers, the importance of nature in our lives now and in the future, and how taking risks and embracing failure creates positive outcomes.

‘The world needs… adventurers’ is the first in a series of events by ACS International Schools which will explore ‘what the world needs’, delving into the big societal and technological challenges the world is currently facing and considering exactly what kind of citizen the world needs to contribute to a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Hosted by Barnaby Sandow, Head of School, ACS Cobham, the event began with an explanation of what it means to be an adventurer - being bold enough to take risks and embrace change for a more sustainable future.

Former ACS Cobham student, Sissel Tønnesen Engblom, was welcomed back to her alma mater to share a talk on her career pathway from student to urban architect and CEO, highlighting the importance of the spaces we live in for ensuring a sustainable future. A highlight of the talk was Sissel’s thought-provoking description of her involvement with the redesign of the Government Headquarters in Oslo following the 2011 terror attack. Through the power of architecture, Sissel worked to redevelop the space in a way that would heal the hearts of Oslo’s community, and provide a platform for them to thrive moving forward from the attack.

Co-founder of A Plastic Planet, Sian Sutherland, followed Sissel with a compelling talk on how a decision at age 25 led her into a career of entrepreneurship, failings and open mindedness. Sian shared powerful anecdotes on “what she wishes she knew at 16”, highlighting that “If you choose to be an adventurer, you choose to live on a rollercoaster experiencing those ups and downs”. Sian advised the audience on the importance of failure, learning from your lows – not your highs - and accepting that things won’t be perfect. She highlighted that, when it comes to entrepreneurship “if it was easy, everyone would do it”; you need to be prepared to set yourself goals and strive every day to achieve those goals.

NEU demand that clinically extremely vulnerable staff should work from home after lockdown
Sector News
@NEUnion demand that clinically extremely vulnerable staff should work
Wirral Met student chefs support local charity during festive period
Sector News
@WirralMetâ€™s student chefs to cook meals to support local charity, @
Coleg y Cymoedd learners take part in digital Shakespeare festival
Sector News
A group of creative learners from the South Wales Valleys (@ColegyCymo

Sian discussed her career as a restaurateur, founder of a brand agency and founder of pregnancy skincare brand Mama Mio. All of this led to her enlightenment about the impact of plastic consumption on the oceans and the co-founding of her current venture, A Plastic Planet. Sian left attendees thinking about their relationship with plastic and how we should use our buying power to buy less and buy better.

Wrapping up the event, ACS Forest School Trainer and Lower School Science Teacher, Chris Hupp explored the adventure of childhood and our intrinsic need to connect with nature in order to foster an ecological identity. Chris discussed the benefits of outdoor learning, such as the development of resilience and confidence, as well as the ways it improves wellbeing, creativity, and cooperative teamwork. Chris urged listeners to critically reflect on the modern mechanistic worldview which keeps us disconnected from nature and is a key driver of climate change and the widespread loss of biodiversity. Instead, we must rediscover a more holistic perspective of the complex systems that support life, considering how humans are an integral part of nature. Chris sees education, in particular Forest School, as a way to restore our relationship with the natural world and bring balance back to our lives. 

Barnaby Sandow comments: “It was a pleasure to welcome three such engaging and insightful speakers to our event – they all truly summed up what it means to be an adventurer, and why it’s so important for us all to think a little more innovatively to build a better, more sustainable world of tomorrow. We’ve received wonderful feedback from attendees; it was a fascinating and inspiring experience.”

The ‘What the world needs’ event series sees each of ACS’s three UK campuses highlighting a different area of importance in the world of tomorrow. Events at ACS Hillingdon and ACS Egham will be announced in the New Year.

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEU demand that clinically extremely vulnerable staff should work from home after lockdown
Sector News
@NEUnion demand that clinically extremely vulnerable staff should work
Wirral Met student chefs support local charity during festive period
Sector News
@WirralMet’s student chefs to cook meals to support local charity, @
NMITE opens for business and launches search for 50 future engineers – no experience necessary
Sector News
@nmite_ac (New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering) opens f
Coleg y Cymoedd learners take part in digital Shakespeare festival
Sector News
A group of creative learners from the South Wales Valleys (@ColegyCymo
Skills for Health need your contribution to Pharmacy Services Apprenticeships SCQF L6 & L8 review
Sector News
Skills for Health (@skillsforhealth) champion the benefits of workforc
Interserve Learning & Employment announces completion of a rebrand to become Realise
Sector News
@Interserve Learning & Employment has unveiled a new name and logo
Video created by Bath Spa University students helps Somerset Wildlife Trust raise awareness of fatal fungal disease
Sector News
Four BA (Hons) Creative Media students from Bath Spa University (@Bath
Diversifying the nation’s talent pool: leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Coding Black Females to provide software skills training for 6 women
Sector News
As it continues its mission to boost diversity in the nation’s digit
Coleg Cambria unveils new leadership team following restructure
Sector News
THE new-look leadership team at @ColegCambria is focused on driving ch
UK Reads to reach over 3000 children with free books in time for Christmas.
Sector News
Literacy charity UK Reads (@WorldLiteracy) is set to provide 3000 book
Virtual leadership and team development course hailed a success by top organisations
Sector News
A RENOWNED leadership coach has found an innovative new way to share h
EDF named universities’ green supplier of choice
Sector News
A recent study by @UswitchUK looking into UK universities’ commitme

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Wirral Met College
Wirral Met College has published a new article: Wirral Met student chefs support local charity during festive period 1 hour 26 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 33 minutes ago

Overview of the redundancy support service for apprentices

Overview of the redundancy support service for...

The Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices provides support and advice for apprentices affected by redundancy. The service can be accessed...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 34 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Young Food Ambassadors meet with Children’s Minister: Young Food Ambassadors have met with Children’s Minister Vicky Ford to di…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5145)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page