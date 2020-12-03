 
Barton Peveril Give the Gift of Christmas

Barton Peveril

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students and staff have donated over 550 toys to local charity SCRATCH, which will be gifted to children in need across Southampton this Christmas.

SCRATCH is a registered charity founded in 1999 to relieve the effects of poverty for families and individuals. Located in Southampton, the charity provides assistance to families and individuals in Southampton and across Hampshire.

Students and staff at the College donated the toys as part of a wider effort to give to the region’s charities. SCRATCH is just one of the many charities the Barton Peveril Student Committee has elected to receive donations this academic year.

The Chair of SCRATCH Charity, Ann Laird, commented on the College’s donations:

“Last year SCRATCH helped over 2000 children and teenagers with our Christmas Complete project. This year will be no different! We simply couldn’t do this without the help of our supporters so I’d like to extend my personal thanks to the staff and students of Barton Peveril for your donations.”

Barton Peveril’s Human Resources Officer, Helen Coombe, spoke on the donations made by fellow staff and College students:

“It is a real pleasure to be able to give local children and teenagers an opportunity to enjoy the festive period, this year. As a College we are proud to be able to offer our support to those in need, throughout the local community, and we are pleased to support SCRATCH and other charities year round.”

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
