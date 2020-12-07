 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Irwin Mitchell Advises Overseas Investor on Acquisition of Student Accommodation in Bristol for £39.3 million

Details
Hits: 129
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Michelle Beaumont, Real Estate Partner, Irwin Mitchell

The Real Estate Team at national law firm @IrwinMitchell has advised an overseas investor client, an SGX listed company, on the acquisition of a Purpose‐Built Student Accommodation (“PBSA”) property located in Bristol for £39.3 million.

The freehold property, Kings Square Studio, has a total of 301 beds, with the majority being studios. It is operating at near full occupancy for the current academic year 2020/21.

This is the third acquisition Irwin Mitchell’s client has made in this sector in Bristol, where it now has 600 beds.    Bristol is a strong regional city for PBSA, with two major universities and has a sizeable full‐time student population.

Kings Square Studio is located adjacent to the city centre and is near the universities. The property was originally purposed as an office building but underwent two phases of conversion to student accommodation in 2009 and 2013. It currently provides accommodation to students at institutions including University of Bristol, part of the Russell Group and University of the West of England, Bristol’s International College.

The acquisition is in line with the investor’s strategy to build alodging platform and grow recurring income streams. It now has over 3,500 beds across 12 properties in the UK.

The Irwin Mitchell team was led by Real Estate Partner Michelle Beaumont, who leads the firm’s housing. She was supported by Elizabeth Cook in Real Estate, Stuart Tym on Planning and Padma Tadi on employment.

Commenting on the deal, Michelle Beaumont said,

“Demand for PBSA in the UK’s university cities is growing, despite the short‐term uncertainties posed by COVID‐19. Location is an important factor for investors in deciding where to invest with a number of UK cities seen as strong candidates - Bristol being one of those.  Longer term the demand for student housing in the UK is supported by the UK’s well‐established status as a hub of higher education with student numbers predicted to rise. We are delighted to have advised our overseas client on its expansion in this marketplace.”

Overall demand for higher education in the UK has increased despite the impact of COVID‐19 this year. The number of students with confirmed place in a UK university increased by 4% for the academic year 2020/21* driven both by increase in domestic UK students’ enrolments, as well from international students from outside the EU. Based on enrolment figures for the academic year 2020/21 admission cycle, successful student placement from the UK and outside the EU increased by 4% and 9% respectively.

First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting you
Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/london-maths-teacher-awarded-c

Irwin Mitchell’s Real Estate Housing Sector has advised on a number of high profile schemes in the sector, including Phase I of New Era Square Sheffield for New Era Developments and on PBSA schemes for Select Property in Leeds, Southampton and Birmingham under its brand Vita Student.

You may also be interested in these articles:

First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting you
Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
ESCP Business School is ranked 8th in the Financial Times European Business Schools report
Sector News
@ESCP_bs ranked 8th European Business Schools by @FinancialTimes The F
Barnsley College student sets sights on World Junior Synchronised Skating Championships
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Travel and Tourism student Charlie Stringer is settin
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/london-maths-teacher-awarded-c
NPTC Group of Colleges is Building Better, Greener, and Smarter
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges is on its way to being a one-stop training base
Break-in causes damage at Newbury College
Sector News
During the early hours of this morning (Friday 4th December), there wa
Edge Hill’s International Centre on Racism gives students a voice in the fight against racism
Sector News
@EdgeHill’s International Centre on Racism (ICR) is calling on all s
Adobe Education UK responds to exam news from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this week
Sector News
Adobe Education UK (@AdobeForEdu) responds to the news from Education
Exams 2021: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/exams-2021-your-questions-answ
Health experts put medical students under the spotlight at virtual event
Sector News
@ColegCambria students went under the microscope for a series of virtu
Balancing my studies alongside being a professional athlete
Sector News
@DerbyUni's Abby Harris details how she balances studying Psychology,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5157)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page