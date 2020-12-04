https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/london-maths-teacher-awarded-covid-hero-award-at-global-teacher-prize-awards/
A maths teacher from a school in South West London was shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize after his tuition website went viral during lockdown, helping millions of pupils in the UK and around the world to continue their studies at home. Dr Jamie Frost from Tiffin School in Kingston Upon Thames was selected from more than 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries for the Global Teacher Prize.
In addition, Dr Frost was also awarded the Covid Hero Award - a special recognition for going above and beyond to keep young people learning during the COVID-19 pandemic - and walked away with a prize fund of £34,000 after receiving a share from the winner, Indian teacher, Ranjitsinh Disale. In his acceptance speech, Ranjitsinh said he had decided to share his $1 million prize with the nine runners-up. Ranjitsinh, who teaches in a small village in India, won the accolade for improving the education of young girls at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in India.
Really delighted the win the Covid Hero Prize in this year's @TeacherPrize. And I congratulate @ranjitdisale on winning the overall competition; an exciting year he has ahead of him! A deserving winner.
— DrFrostMaths (@DrFrostMaths) December 3, 2020
The Global Teacher Prize, run by the Varkey Foundation, selects the most inspiring teachers from across the world to receive a $1 million prize, which is to be used to expand on their outstanding work.
Both the Education Secretary and the Prime Minister offered their congratulations to Dr Frost and included a wider thank you to all teachers within the profession.
Congratulations to @DrFrostMaths for winning the @TeacherPrize COVID Hero award and for all your hard work transforming maths for millions of children.
I also want to say a big thank you to all the world's teachers for all you have done to support learning during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/kCBtNPRSBs
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 3, 2020
In a video message, the Prime Minister said Mr Frost’s “ingenuity” had “given hope and support to millions of children throughout the world”. He also added “It’s been incredible to see how teachers have adapted to home learning and used technology to continue with lessons throughout the pandemic. You don’t just represent the heroic teachers in the United Kingdom but also across the whole world.”
A big congratulations to @DrFrostMaths who works at @Tiffin_School in Kingston-upon-Thames, on winning the Covid Hero Prize in this year's @TeacherPrize🎉 pic.twitter.com/qXdQ5VEEc5
— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) December 3, 2020
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
I would like to send my warmest congratulations and thanks to Jamie for his outstanding innovation and dedication in helping pupils and fellow teachers around the world. It is a truly remarkable story, and I am pleased he is receiving the worldwide recognition he thoroughly deserves.
This is also another moment I would like to take to thank teachers and support staff in all schools and colleges for what they have done for our children this year, and their extraordinary hard work in the face of unprecedented circumstances.
