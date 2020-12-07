 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks

Details
Hits: 138
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting young people into roles through the Government’s #KickstartScheme 

The £2billion Kickstart scheme, announced by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, as part of his ‘Plan for Jobs’ enables employers to offer six-month job placements for 16-24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment, with their wages paid by Government for up to 25 hours per week.

This year has seen the most people out of work since 1994 and as the pandemic gained momentum, lots of young people saw themselves unemployed, in particular those leaving education. LCG recognised the outstanding opportunity that the scheme presented and have already applied and had approval for 30 and hired 15 individuals through the scheme; helping young people back into the workplace or into their first role.

Louise Clough, Director of People, said:

“The roles we have identified give individuals a chance to experience departments such as HR, Marketing and Health and Safety which are industries that traditionally require higher level qualifications to enter so, the ability to utilise the scheme start people off on long term successful careers was a no-brainer.”

Not only are LCG utilising this scheme themselves, they are also an approved gateway organisation for businesses that don’t meet the government criteria of 30 positions per application. The minimum number of positions per application, as set out by Government, is a barrier for smaller to medium sized enterprises when it comes to taking advantage of the scheme. Government recognise this and to aid in administrative output, select approved Gateway organisations are able to combine positions from multiple organisations to meet the minimum numbers required.

Learning Curve Group apply for placements and funding on behalf of a business, regardless of the number of opportunities they have within their organisation, significantly reducing the administrative pressure on your business, too. Once DWP approves the application, Job Centre Plus (JCP) advertise the placement referring any suitable applicants to LCG to sift. Once the recruitment and interview process has been completed, the business gets to make the final decision – saving essential time.

One of the first applications LCG have submitted is for a business seeking warehousing and customer service staff in the North West of England has been approved. They hope this will be the first of many cohorts they wish to recruit, giving unemployed people a fantastic opportunity.

Since receiving gateway approval, LCG has over 40 employers offering a significant amount of roles, with a further 200 employers finalising plans to utilise the scheme to recruit across England and Scotland in roles such as Care, Admin, Warehousing and Teaching Assistant roles.

Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
Barnsley College student sets sights on World Junior Synchronised Skating Championships
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Travel and Tourism student Charlie Stringer is settin
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/london-maths-teacher-awarded-c

Louise continued:  “We are using the kickstart scheme in LCG as a way to support young people back into the workplace (or into their first role). As the scheme offers 25 hours subsidised wages, many of the roles we have established are of an administrative level in departments where they can gain the experience needed to make an informed decision about their future career goals.

Should our first  cohort go well, we’ve plans to expand the application to 42 roles across the LCG Group so we can help transform as many lives as possible.”

New employee Georgia, who joined LCG last week via the Kickstart Scheme said:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my first week. It is really giving me the boost I needed to give me the experience and confidence to help me pave the way for my future. I am thankful to Learning Curve Group for offering me such a great opportunity and I would really recommend anyone who is in that same position to ask their local Job Centre about this scheme”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
ESCP Business School is ranked 8th in the Financial Times European Business Schools report
Sector News
@ESCP_bs ranked 8th European Business Schools by @FinancialTimes The F
Barnsley College student sets sights on World Junior Synchronised Skating Championships
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Travel and Tourism student Charlie Stringer is settin
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/london-maths-teacher-awarded-c
Irwin Mitchell Advises Overseas Investor on Acquisition of Student Accommodation in Bristol for £39.3 million
Sector News
The Real Estate Team at national law firm @IrwinMitchell has advised a
NPTC Group of Colleges is Building Better, Greener, and Smarter
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges is on its way to being a one-stop training base
Break-in causes damage at Newbury College
Sector News
During the early hours of this morning (Friday 4th December), there wa
Edge Hill’s International Centre on Racism gives students a voice in the fight against racism
Sector News
@EdgeHill’s International Centre on Racism (ICR) is calling on all s
Adobe Education UK responds to exam news from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this week
Sector News
Adobe Education UK (@AdobeForEdu) responds to the news from Education
Exams 2021: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/exams-2021-your-questions-answ
Health experts put medical students under the spotlight at virtual event
Sector News
@ColegCambria students went under the microscope for a series of virtu
Balancing my studies alongside being a professional athlete
Sector News
@DerbyUni's Abby Harris details how she balances studying Psychology,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5157)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page