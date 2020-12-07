 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barking & Dagenham College Media students get hands on

Details
Hits: 32
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Barking Media students have been cutting their teeth on real ‘live’ industry briefs this term.

A range of purpose built, industry standard media studios opened this year at the East London Institute of Technology, Barking & Dagenham College.

Students have been able to work on live briefs to learn a variety of media skills in a hands-on way.  For example, students have gained experience in the fully working television studio, which was used recently for a high profile event which the Mayor of London attended.

Student Wasimah Jheengoor, 17 from Ilford was able to gain work experience at the event, she said: “I would like to be a presenter and journalist. It’s a really good opportunity for us. I think it will be so much easier for us to get into jobs in the film and TV industry with all of this hands-on experience we are getting.”

At another recent event Afridjan Bracaj 19 from Dagenham was able to use his digital photography skills at a cyber security event.  Afridjan who dreams of becoming a script writer and director, said: “I’m really enjoying my studies and I’m doing an extra BFI course; we will be making a short film this term and I will be achieving an additional certificate on top of my BTEC in media, which will be great for my CV.

UK Government announces 46 winners of Marshall Scholarships
Sector News
First majority-minority class in #MarshallScholarship's 66-year histor
Milton Keynes College Student designs adopted by top professional manufacturer
Sector News
Students from @MKCollege have had their designs included in the profes
Degree student Natalie felt at home after deciding to continue her studies at Brecon Beacons College
Sector News
Natalie Downton, a past student, and now current degree student felt a

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK Government announces 46 winners of Marshall Scholarships
Sector News
First majority-minority class in #MarshallScholarship's 66-year histor
Milton Keynes College Student designs adopted by top professional manufacturer
Sector News
Students from @MKCollege have had their designs included in the profes
Degree student Natalie felt at home after deciding to continue her studies at Brecon Beacons College
Sector News
Natalie Downton, a past student, and now current degree student felt a
UAB Gospel Choir Brings Music To Welsh Ears
Sector News
@UABNews - Newtown Art Lecturer Carys Jones is notably proud of her We
Inaugural winner of newly relaunched Peter Kinley Prize for Painting announced
Sector News
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. For artist and @BathSpaUni al
Plans for safe return of students to Welsh universities in new year
Sector News
The @WelshGovernment has announced plans for the safe return of studen
Pandemic scheme to support young engineers is a “lifesaver”
Sector News
An @ECITB_Skills scheme to provide training support for trainees, appr
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Deploys Google Voice to Support College’s Digital Strategy
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Deploys @Google Voice with @GoogleFo
Viral Facebook post sees Exeter College students flooded with donations for neonatal charity
Sector News
A group of charity-minded @ExeterCollege students have been inundated
Plymouth Students search for 100 ambassadors to help preserve the planet
Sector News
Education and awareness plays a vital role in the global response to t
EU students to benefit from Aberdeen Scholarships
Sector News
EU students who choose to come to study at the University of Aberdeen
Greater Manchester aims to accelerate gender equality as new Women and Girls Panel launched
Sector News
A NEW Panel set up to accelerate gender equality in Greater Manchester

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page