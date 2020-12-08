 
Novatech Ltd Kit Out Fareham College Computing and Gaming Suite with State-Of-The-Art Reign Gaming PCs

In a team effort to overhaul their Computing and Gaming Suite, Novatech Ltd supplied @FarehamCollege with 54 high-end Reign Gaming PCs to help provide their students a more seamless learning experience in their creative courses!

Portsmouth based technology firm, Novatech Ltd has been providing hardware and support to Schools, Colleges & Universities of all sizes for over 30 years.  A specialist provider of Gaming PCs, Workstation and Servers, they have worked closely with Fareham College for some time now and their recent collaboration saw the addition of 54 Custom Reign Sentries, purpose-built for the professional-grade development tools used by students in their Computing and Game Development course.

Historically using a Mac Suite to power their practical sessions, Fareham College found over time that these systems were not designed for the tasks at hand, causing optimisation and compatibility issues with the suite of software and tools used in their courses. Searching for a new solution, Neil McQueen, Head of Technical Services at Fareham College, sought out the advice of Tom Gregory, Account Manager at Novatech, who immediately recommended the Reign PCs as replacements.

Knowing the suitability of the PCs and their appeal to current and prospective students that the Reign systems would bring, Neil decided to take the leap and began discussing the College’s requirements. The PC systems were designed as capable workstations in order to accommodate course criteria, but would also offer seamless gaming and content creation activities for student leisure.  Of course, these systems still needed to look good too, so Novatech provided RGB controllers as well asiCUE enabled parts and peripherals. 

Novatech’s Education Account Manager, Tom Gregory commented about the partnership with the college,

“It was great to work on a project like this with Fareham College, providing the spec and set-up to fit the criteria for their creative courses. I have recently been made aware that the students of Fareham College took to social media posting about how much they love the rigs which was great to hear. We look forward to continuing to work with Fareham College in the future.” 

In today's fast paced technological society, computing and information technology experts are essential to ensure business, industry and commerce operate effectively. With Novatech’s help and support, Fareham College is at the forefront of a revolution in the teaching of IT, computer science, games design and hardware manufacturing. 

With first class IT facilities throughout the college and experienced lecturers, the curriculum at Fareham College has been developed with universities and employers in mind to ensure students take the right steps towards their chosen career path in innovative and challenging fields.

