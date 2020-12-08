 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Softcat report reveals the technologies helping the education sector through pandemic challenges and beyond

Details
Hits: 107

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Softcat logo on office window, marlow

 Report from @Softcat reveals the technologies helping the education sector through pandemic challenges and beyond   

A new report from Softcat, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, reveals the technologies helping the public education sector navigate the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and which are being prioritised in the year ahead.  

In all, Softcat’s Business Tech Priorities Report 2020 includes the views of over 1,500 public and private sector organisations in the UK and Ireland, across 21 industries.   

The pandemic has and continues to disrupt the normal operation of many schools and higher education institutions, with changing procedures around duty of care, staff absences, new e-learning initiatives, and widening learning and technology gaps in the pupil population.  

This is coupled with growing pressure on public sector organisations to keep data secure, control costs, and empower workers to be more productive.   

Technology has played a key role in helping the public education sector respond to fast-moving situations, mobilise its workforce and switch to new operating models and back again throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so long-term.  

20 of the 21 industries surveyed, including the public education sector, agreed that their biggest technology challenge of the pandemic so far has been the switch to remote working (and remote learning in this case).   

But looking forwards to an uncertain future, what technologies are the education industry prioritising for the year ahead and which will be key post-COVID-19?  

The biggest priority area for IT investment within the public education sector is end user computing (EUC). Bringing the full digital workspace to life, EUC consolidates all systems required for the daily workload and allows employees (including teachers) and pupils to work at their most productive and securely, both at school and remotely from home.   

Cyber Security ranks as the second biggest tech priority for the public education sector in 2020, And it isn’t alone. Overall, 86 percent of industries say their focus is keeping users, data and infrastructure secure in the year ahead. This is up from 83 percent in Softcat’ 2019 report.  

The education sector has become a lucrative target for cyber criminals in recent years, with a recent Government study reporting the risk is highest for secondary schools and further/higher education institutions, with 76 and 80 percent of organisations identifying breaches or attacks in the last 12 months.  

The chaos of the first wave of national lockdowns in Spring 2020 meant many schools, colleges and universities had to give ground on security to respond at speed. Cyber criminals used this disruption to their advantage, with cyber attacks against UK organisations up by a third in the first quarter of 2020.   

It’s clear from the report’s findings that the public education sector is now looking to standardise and consolidate its security technology, helping to rebalance productive employee and pupil freedoms with cyber risk management.   

The report also highlights the importance of networking technologies to the public education sector, ranked in third place. 

As education becomes increasingly digitalised, a stable, secure and reliable network is vital. Essentially, a network is the digital backbone of an organisation, facilitating quick and efficient communication and connections between computers and devices.   

Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people to get extra education support
Sector News
Over 100 children and young people will receive extra tutoring, one-to
How Schools Can Combat Waste
Sector News
In 2018, the UK government published a waste management strategy for E
Coventry College students lifting spirits with festive performance for local hospital
Sector News
A group of @CoventryCollege students have recorded themselves singing

Richard Wyn Griffith, Managing Director of Softcat commented on the findings:  

“This year has been hugely challenging for the education sector. Despite each unprecedented twist and turn, organisations have shown agility, creativity and intelligence in the face of the disruption and pressure.   

“It is clear from our 2020 Business Tech Priorities Report that the importance of enterprise IT has truly been solidified, accelerating demand and giving rise to innovative use cases. The future of enterprise IT is looking brighter.”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people to get extra education support
Sector News
Over 100 children and young people will receive extra tutoring, one-to
How Schools Can Combat Waste
Sector News
In 2018, the UK government published a waste management strategy for E
Coventry College students lifting spirits with festive performance for local hospital
Sector News
A group of @CoventryCollege students have recorded themselves singing
South Devon College crowned with Workplace Wellbeing Award by Devon & Plymouth Chamber of Commerce
Sector News
South Devon College (@sdcollege) are pleased with the news that it was
Barton Peveril Students Learn About Life Behind the Iron Curtain
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College welcomed LtCol Markus Albrecht, who
Rugeley school named as pilot for new rapid testing in Covid-19 fight
Sector News
@TheHartSchool pilot testing begins in battle against coronavirusThe H
Novatech Ltd Kit Out Fareham College Computing and Gaming Suite with State-Of-The-Art Reign Gaming PCs
Sector News
In a team effort to overhaul their Computing and Gaming Suite, Novatec
Walsall College accelerates automotive industry sustainability with launch of electric/hybrid training courses
Sector News
@Walsall_College is championing the emergence of electric and hybrid v
Heightened stress and remote working lead to increase in cybersecurity challenges for businesses, finds Cyberchology paper
Sector News
HR and IT teams must work together to develop cybersecurity awareness
Double threat of COVID-19 and Brexit fails to encourage UK workers to upskill
Sector News
66% of UK SME employees have not undertaken skills training or profess
Seeking out opportunities to succeed
Sector News
University of Derby (@DerbyUni) graduate David Hambling is the owner o
IB EXPANDS SCHOLARSHIP BRIDGING EDUCATOR SHORTAGES
Sector News
The International Baccalaureate (IB @iborganization) has increased the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College crowned with Workplace Wellbeing Award by Devon & Plymouth Chamber of Commerce 1 hour 1 minute ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: How Schools Can Combat Waste 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Sophie Bailey
Sophie Bailey shared a video in channel. 1 hour 15 minutes ago

- United Kingdom

#216 - VocTech Now: a response to support the vocational learning sector during 2020

#216 - VocTech Now: a response to support the...

What's in this episode? VocTech Now was part of Ufi's response to support the vocational learning sector in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic. It...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5162)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page