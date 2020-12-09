Split your studies between online and on campus learning with new ‘blended learning’ courses at Harrow College

@HarrowCollege is offering new, flexible courses in bookkeeping, accountancy and management – with a mix of online and on campus learning.
The ‘blended learning’ courses, run in partnership with Mindful Education, offer increased access and flexibility for part-time students and apprentices in these areas. Learners can combine the benefits of online learning with being part of a class that meets regularly with a college tutor.
Online lessons can be accessed on mobile, tablet or desktop, meaning that students can choose how, when and where they want to study. Students and apprentices also attend regular classes with a college tutor, where their learning is supported and embedded through group work, discussion and 1:1 feedback. Students can study around work and life commitments and can re-visit online lessons when needed.
Attendance at college is fortnightly, except for the management apprenticeships, where attendance is monthly.
Dr Darrell DeSouza Group Principal and CEO of HCUC said: “As well as offering superb flexibility, these award-winning courses have very good success rates. These new blended learning courses run in partnership between Harrow College and Mindful Education, offer increased flexibility by giving students and apprentices more opportunities to fit in their studies with other commitments and work, as well as providing all the necessary support where needed. Harrow College is very pleased to be able to have this new approach on offer as part of its ongoing commitment to responding to the needs of students and employers.”
The increased flexibility helps to meet the demands of staying Covid-safe, as well as enabling apprentices to spend less time away from the workplace. Employers also benefit from the innovative online analytics which help to evidence the 20% off-the-job training requirement.
Online and On Campus courses and apprenticeships currently on offer:
-
- AAT Level 2 Foundation Certificate in Bookkeeping - 16 weeks, next starting date January 2021 (on campus classes at Harrow College and Uxbridge College)
- Accounts/Finance Assistant Apprenticeship AAT Level 2 AAT Assistant Accountant Apprenticeship Level 3 (on campus classes at Harrow College and Uxbridge College)
- AAT Professional Accounting Technician Level 4 Apprenticeship (on campus classes at Harrow College and Uxbridge College)
- Team Leader/Supervisor Apprenticeship - CMI Level 3 (on campus classes at Uxbridge College’s Hayes campus, Coldharbour Lane, Hayes)
- CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Operations/ Departmental Manager Apprenticeship Level 5 (on campus classes at Uxbridge College’s Hayes campus, Coldharbour Lane, Hayes)
For more information about Apprenticeships go to Online and On Campus Apprenticeships - HCUC Apprenticeships & Skills