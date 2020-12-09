 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Santander pledge £1M to support SME Apprenticeships in the Leeds City region with Apprenticeship Levy transfer

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Santander logo

In partnership with @LeedsCityRegion (the LEP), @santanderuk will transfer part of its Apprenticeship Levy Fund to local SMEs to fund the recruitment and training of apprentices predominantly in the care sector, as well as to support businesses looking to build digital skill sets within their companies

  •  New commitment will support SME apprenticeships predominantly in the local care sector, particularly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as SMEs looking to build digital skill sets for the future
  • Working alongside Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, funding will be transferred over the next two years through the government backed Apprenticeship Levy scheme
  • Follows Santander’s Northern Powerhouse partnership announced in 2019 

Santander has pledged £1million to support small and medium businesses (SMEs) in the Leeds City Region with new apprenticeship programmes over the next two years. 

In partnership with Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (the LEP), Santander will transfer part of its Apprenticeship Levy Fund to local SMEs to fund the recruitment and training of apprentices predominantly in the care sector, as well as to support businesses looking to build digital skill sets within their companies. 

The commitment through the government backed Apprenticeship Levy scheme ensures that unspent levy goes towards supporting businesses to fund their own apprenticeship programmes where they may not have previously been able to benefit from the apprenticeship levy. The new schemes will not only cover the costs of recruitment and training of apprentices to enable businesses to thrive but will also ensure investment is made into creating career developing opportunities for many within the local area. 

Nathan Bostock, Santander UK’s CEO said: “The region’s SMEs have had an incredibly challenging year, but they are vital to the future of the local economy and employment. By committing apprenticeship levy funds in this way, we want to enable local businesses to benefit from new skills and talent which will help them to boost their productivity and recover as quickly as possible from the pandemic. It is just another way in which we are helping businesses, now more than ever, to prosper.” 

Roger Marsh, OBE DL, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and the NP11, said:  “It is great to see a major high street bank like Santander transferring their unused apprenticeship levy funding to help apprentices within the Leeds City Region.  

“Levy-paying businesses play a key role in supporting apprenticeships across the region and help to give people the opportunity to gain valuable skills. Using unspent levy funds to cover 100% of training costs for local businesses will lead to long-term benefits for multiple industries, as it will increase skills across sectors and support the future workforce. This will be important to our region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring our economy works for everyone.”   

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, Gillian Keegan said: “Santander’s pledge to support small and medium businesses by transferring part of their levy funds will enable more people to benefit from an apprenticeship as we build back better from the pandemic. It’s fantastic that the majority of those supported by this funding will be in the local care sector. 

What do graduates do? offers a glimpse of the graduate labour market in 2021
Sector News
@Prospects at @Jiscâ€™s annual What do graduates do? report has launch
Â£550,000 of Sainsbury Management Fellows MBA Scholarships Awarded to Young Engineers
Sector News
More than half a million pounds of @sainsburys Management Fellowship (
Colleges join forces to get West Midlands back into work
Sector News
Further education colleges across the West Midlands have joined forces

“Apprenticeships are a great way for employers of all sizes to get access to the talent they need to thrive, while also creating new exciting career opportunities for local communities.” 

The transfer of funds of £500,000 per year over two years will go towards over 100 level two and level three apprenticeship programmes across the care sector and several digital technology level four, level five and level six apprenticeships for SMEs in various other industries. Together with the LEP, Santander will also explore new hybrid care sector apprenticeships encompassing the development of digital skills within the sector which are vital for the future. 

The LEP will support the new apprenticeships programmes by sourcing training providers with expertise to deliver the appropriate standard as well as managing applications from SMEs across the Leeds City region including areas such as Bradford and Wakefield.


Since 2016, Santander’s apprenticeship schemes have put social mobility at its core of its approach to emerging talent, supporting individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds. Focusing on some of the key social mobility cold spot areas of the UK ensures the new pledge also supports Santander’s overall commitment to social mobility and everyday inclusion. 

Santander has over 340 apprentices on schemes across the organisation which cover levels two through to six. Over 15 different apprenticeship standards are currently being delivered from the core Financial Services schemes to others including the Digital and Technology Solutions Degree Level apprenticeships. Those participating come from diverse backgrounds and include school leavers, graduates as well as Santander employees. 

This latest pledge follow’s Santander’s continued commitment to the North of England – last year Santander opened its first Work Café in Leeds and announced its new partnership with the Northern Powerhouse.  Since the pandemic, Santander has supported Yorkshire based businesses with almost £300m in Bounce Back Loans as well as with repayment holidays and practical, beyond banking support with our Survive and Revive  business support programme. Survive and Revive was designed to help businesses with the knowledge and capabilities to prosper through the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

You may also be interested in these articles:

What do graduates do? offers a glimpse of the graduate labour market in 2021
Sector News
@Prospects at @Jisc’s annual What do graduates do? report has launch
£550,000 of Sainsbury Management Fellows MBA Scholarships Awarded to Young Engineers
Sector News
More than half a million pounds of @sainsburys Management Fellowship (
Colleges join forces to get West Midlands back into work
Sector News
Further education colleges across the West Midlands have joined forces
On yer bike for Kenya
Sector News
Each year Gower College Swansea students hold a series of fundrais
Attendance rising in schools all over the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/08/attendance-rising-in-schools-a
How the National Tutoring Programme can help students
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/08/how-the-national-tutoring-prog
College friends set up sign language group to help fellow student
Sector News
Two @BarnsleyCollege Horticulture students, Nathan Creber and Amberlea
Split your studies between online and on campus learning with new ‘blended learning’ courses at Harrow College
Sector News
@HarrowCollege is offering new, flexible courses in bookkeeping, accou
Developing the workforce of the future: how the NHS is working with colleges in North West London
Sector News
David Warnes, Deputy Principal of Strategy, Planning and Communication
Centralisation a “strategic and cultural” philosophy for Multi-Academy Trust growth, according to new research
Sector News
There is an increasing approach by Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs) to see
How to Heat a Student Home During Winter Term Time
Sector News
During a typical year, students can spend up to 10 months at universit
Free laptop or tablet for new students at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre
Sector News
To celebrate the opening of the new Pioneer Higher Skills Centre and s

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5163)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page