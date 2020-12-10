 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

GMCA awards digital marketing contract

Details
Hits: 190
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
workplace

We Are Digital has won a contract with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (@greatermcr) to provide digital marketing training, addressing the skills gaps across Greater Manchester. The community investment and digital skills training provider, working with partner MIQ, will deliver both group and one-to-one sessions online, supporting 45 unemployed or underemployed Manchester residents to find new digital marketing roles.

Designed to solve in-work poverty and address national skills shortages, We Are Digital’s 12-week marketing course, Digital Boost, will provide participants with the skills and confidence they need to gain higher paid roles in digital industry. With guaranteed interviews on offer, attendees will learn how to plan, test, implement and refine digital campaigns, working as a team to design and present a commercial strategy.

Targeting individuals from diverse backgrounds, applications are particularly encouraged from women, black and minority ethnicity residents and those who have struggled to access training and education for financial reasons. Young people disadvantaged or displaced by Covid-19 are also a focus. The contract will be funded by the Department for Education.

“We were delighted to receive funding from the Fast Track Digital Workforce Fund, a joint initiative set up by the Department for Education and GMCA to address locally identified digital skills gaps,” said We Are Digital chief executive Matt Adam. "Our students will learn it is possible to take fresh ideas into competitive modern marketing businesses, while our training shows that diverse backgrounds are an advantage in an industry where authenticity and individual stories are highly prized.”

Over the course of the pandemic, digital and tech roles have remained in high demand, with advertised vacancies in this sector increasing by 36% from June to August 2020.*

We Are Digital is a social impact business working with housing associations, local and central government, and corporates to deliver positive and practical solutions to the problem of social exclusion across the UK.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.we-are-digital.co.uk/digitalboost/.

We Are Digital case study: Digital Boost  

Manchester resident Michael Adepapo undertook a Digital Boost digital marketing training course between January and July 2020. The course has enabled him to find work in a challenging climate:

“My first impressions of Digital Boost were that it was a little technical but I soon realised that We Are Digital are trying to help support all types of people. The course helped to improve my opportunities for work – I’ve had an increase in earnings capacity (well into the tens of thousands) – that’s a great return on investment from this course! The practical sessions from the We Are Digital trainer were key. The training was really personalised, slick, well-planned, and tailored – the trainer really knew his onions!

DCG Brings Christmas Cheer To Local Residents
Sector News
Hundreds of students and staff across DCG (@DerbyCollege) have been in
New online course takes software into account
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is excited to offer a new online 10-week course in Le
Middlesbrough College and TTE Technical announce focus on skills and training for green economy
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH College (@mbrocollege) is marking the first anniversary

“Now I’m more comfortable financially. A year ago I wasn’t even working, was temporarily unemployed, and now I’m having to turn down jobs. Without Digital Boost, things would be a lot worse. We’d be struggling more financially and the pandemic would have made things impossible. It has been very empowering. I’ve been able to harness the skills, put them into practice, and make a success of it.

“I’ve learned to generate more website traffic and optimise searches, without having to pay lots of advertising costs. “These are great life skills and the We Are Digital training course contents are a goldmine. I happily endorse this course and seriously recommend it.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

College nurseries achieve Mayor of London’s Healthy Early Years London Awards
Sector News
Nurseries for children of students at City and Islington College (@Cit
Professor Tristram Hooley to join Adviza board as Chair
Sector News
Professor Tristram Hooley (@pigironjoe) to join @Adviza_Charity Board
Secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning from Monday as part of ‘national effort to reduce coronavirus transmission’
Sector News
Secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning f
DCG Brings Christmas Cheer To Local Residents
Sector News
Hundreds of students and staff across DCG (@DerbyCollege) have been in
New online course takes software into account
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is excited to offer a new online 10-week course in Le
Middlesbrough College and TTE Technical announce focus on skills and training for green economy
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH College (@mbrocollege) is marking the first anniversary
Keighley College launches Skills Support Hub to aid economic recovery
Sector News
@KeighleyCollege is becoming a central driver for economic recovery in
Students’ Letters Spell Cheer at Local Care Home
Sector News
Students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) have been ditchi
GMLPN welcomes Remit Training to the Network
Sector News
Remit Training (@RemitTraining) have recently joined the Greater Manch
Majority of university students want refund on first term
Sector News
As we reach the end of the first university term of the academic year,
Study finds workers feel overworked as a result of the pandemic
Sector News
A New study by @Wrighthassall finds workers feel overworked as a resul
Oxford International Digital Institute launched to meet growing demand for online courses following Covid-19
Sector News
Oxford International Education Group (@OIEGDigital) has launched a new

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, An Introduction to forming a consortium 5 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 6 minutes ago

An Introduction to forming a consortium

Overview In a time of uncertainty and when commissioners, especially the ESFA, are looking to refine how organisations identify partners to work in...

  • Thursday, 21 January 2021 02:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 32 minutes ago

Seal that long term Levy deal

Overview The levy has been ‘live’ for nearly 4 years now however we know that millions of pounds are unspent and large numbers of inhouse L&D...

  • Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5167)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page