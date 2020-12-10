Middlesbrough College and TTE Technical announce focus on skills and training for green economy

MIDDLESBROUGH College (@mbrocollege) is marking the first anniversary of its acquisition of TTE, which safeguarded 70 jobs at the prominent training provider and has since led to the expansion of the skills academy for the green energy sector.
In an anniversary celebration event held earlier today at TTE, Zoe Lewis, principal and chief executive of Middlesbrough College, explained:
“Through our purchase of TTE out of administration this time last year, we have been able to save scores of jobs, ensuring hundreds of learners and apprentices can complete their courses without interruption.
“As Teesside looks to grow our economic potential post-coronavirus and post-Brexit, the specialist training TTE offers in areas such as manufacturing, engineering and wind power has never been more important.”
TTE is the UK’s leading provider of technical training and consultancy services to sectors including manufacturing, engineering, oil and gas and process. From foundation to advanced level, TTE’s offering includes practical skills training, formal technical qualifications and apprenticeship initiatives delivered in partnership with companies worldwide.
TTE is expected to significantly grow its offering in the coming years, particularly in the low carbon sector. Earlier this year, TTE expanded the Offshore Wind Manufacturing Academy, offering new apprenticeships, training and retraining programmes in specialist wind power skills. The Offshore Wind Manufacturing Academy also offers the internationally-recognised Global Wind Organisation Basic Technical Training (BTT) course – widely seen as an entry point for those pursuing a career in the wind power sector.
Zoe Lewis added: “Renewable energy provides a huge economic opportunity for our region, with 36,000 jobs in offshore wind alone expected to be created in the next 12 years. We’re therefore immensely proud that TTE is part of the Middlesbrough College group, providing local learners with the skills and training they need to find their role in the booming green economy.”
Also in attendance at the event was Sharon Lane, governor at Middlesbrough College, managing director of Tees Components and an alumna of TTE, who has recently been appointed to the Government’s Green Jobs Taskforce.
Sharon added: “As part of the Green Jobs Taskforce, we are supporting a drive for two million green jobs by 2030. Teesside will be a driving force in this new green economy, with our region already home to a number of growing businesses in the low-carbon sector.
“Training providers such as TTE are critical in ensuring that our region cements its position as a hub for the booming green economy. By safeguarding jobs and launching new skills offerings such as the Offshore Wind Manufacturing Academy, Middlesbrough College and TTE are helping to develop our region’s skills, support high-value careers and businesses and put Teesside on the map as a powerhouse of green innovation.”
Lennan Jones and Harry Brynn, both 16, are taking part in wind power courses at TTE. Speaking at the anniversary event, Lennan commented:
“TTE offers a totally hands-on, practical learning experience, which is exactly what we need to get the workplace-ready skills in the wind energy sector.” His fellow student Harry added: “The course is really enjoyable, giving the skills and experience to set us up for the workplace.”
Middlesbrough College has also recently been selected as the Tees Valley hub of the North East’s Institute of Technology - a new concept providing higher technical training through collaboration between further and higher education and employers. The funding secured through the Institute of Technology has been invested in extending the College’s STEM Centre, the latest expansion of the Middlesbrough College group, bringing a range of academic, technical and vocational training opportunities to learners across the region.