 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Important update re: week commencing 4 January 2021

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

For all parents and students: You may be aware that on the afternoon of Thursday 10 December, the Education Minister announced that colleges and secondary schools would move to online learning for next week – that is, the week commencing 14 December.

Of course this will make very little difference here at Gower College Swansea since we had already announced that the small number of courses and tutorial sessions arranged for next week would be delivered online.

However, later that same afternoon, all 13 FE Colleges in Wales agreed to go a step further and to make an announcement now, that for the first week back after the break – that is the week commencing 4 January 2021 – all teaching will also be carried out online following the same pattern of delivery for all classes as we successfully ran just before the last half term.

This decision gives some certainty, at a time when so many other things are uncertain, and allows the College to continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of all of our students and staff at a time – after Christmas – when unfortunately we all anticipate seeing increases in the number of positive cases.

Just to be clear, the College will be open – it’s just that all teaching will be online – and we will be making arrangements for all necessary examinations to be held on site, as well as separate arrangements for our most vulnerable learners who we will communicate with directly.

We do not believe that this additional week will have any impact on our learners. Our focus on face to face delivery, underpinned by rigorous management of social distancing, has meant that since September less than 10% of our students and 5% of our staff have had to self-isolate (with only one instance where one person, a member of staff, has had to self-isolate on more than one occasion).

All of this has been achieved due to the tremendous effort of staff not just in the classrooms but right across the College e.g. managing student movement and introducing innovative solutions such as we did with A Levels, with different A Levels being delivered on different days. It is down to the commitment and energy of our staff that these numbers have been kept as low as they have, and I am so proud of them.

Basingstoke College of Technology scoops two awards
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) is celebrating after being r
â€œFreedom of speech is one of those fundamentals that universities are looked towards to uphold and protectâ€ - The Education Secretary on the importance of free speech
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/11/freedom-of-speech-is-one-of-th
Delivering on the Governmentâ€™s promise to provide world-class education, training and care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/11/delivering-on-the-governments-

Can I also thank you too for your ongoing support and patience this term and I do hope that you have an enjoyable, if not a little different, Christmas and, most importantly, please, please take care of yourself and your families and stay safe.

Mark Jones
Principal
Gower College Swansea

You may also be interested in these articles:

Fair Shot Cafe Step up to Traineeship Programme Resounding Success
Sector News
The Fair Shot Cafe Step Up to Traineeship Programme comes to an end th
Newbury College Catering students serve up festive treats
Sector News
Professional Catering Students @NewburyCollege have been cooking up a
Basingstoke College of Technology scoops two awards
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) is celebrating after being r
“Freedom of speech is one of those fundamentals that universities are looked towards to uphold and protect” - The Education Secretary on the importance of free speech
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/11/freedom-of-speech-is-one-of-th
Delivering on the Government’s promise to provide world-class education, training and care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/11/delivering-on-the-governments-
Keele ranked in global top 40 for sustainability
Sector News
Keele (@KeeleUniversity) has once again been scored among the top 4% o
Coventry College's £70k investment in science facilities
Sector News
A five-figure investment has been made in @CoventryCollege’s science
DBC Training continues growth with opening of new centre in Chesterfield
Sector News
Derby based award-winning Training Provider, DBC (@Derbybusco) are del
The ETF has released its 2019–2020 Public Benefit Report
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has released i
New funding of £750,000 will help the NUS Scotland and more than 30 student associations to provide vital welfare support for students in colleges and universities.
Sector News
£750,000 to assist with more welfare advice on campuses The money wil
The show must go online! Teesside’s first Virtual College Pantomime to take place at Middlesbrough College
Sector News
COVID-19 has put a lot of the nation’s favourite festive activities
Scottish Business Minister Joins DFN Project SEARCH As It Celebrates Ten Years At University Hospital Wishaw
Sector News
Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, Jamie Hepburn

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5170)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page