 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ASKED FOR AN IMAGE - Gordon Brown & Julia Gillard drive global education re-set at RewirEdX

Details
Hits: 130
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Laptop with many people on it

@OfficeGSBrown & @JuliaGillard help drive far-reaching global education changes @RewirEd2021

- COVID-19 the catalyst after 1.6 billion young people’s studies disrupted

- Push for global alliances on a previously unseen scale to accelerate much needed innovation in the sector 

Tuesday 15 December 2020: World leaders in education, Ministers and officials from 40 countries, together with specialist NGOs are meeting virtually today to help set in motion far-reaching changes to education in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

They are coming together at RewirEdX, one of the key initiatives of the RewirEd global education platform launched at the 75th UN General Assembly earlier this year.

Leaders driving the change at the event include former UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, now the UN’s Special Envoy for Global Education; Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia & Chair, Global Partnership for Education; Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF, Executive Director and Tariq Fancy, CIO of Sustainability at BlackRock & Founder of The Rumie Initiative.

RewirEdX is billed as a key staging-post on the road to long-term collective change in education whereby the lessons learned from COVID-19 can be rolled out universally. Chief amongst these is the vital importance of connectivity in underpinning effective distance learning and so making education accessible to all.

Speaking at the start of the conference, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Cares who are hosting the conference commented: “Historically, education has been approached in a very siloed way – it differs country to country – without any universal agreement on what that basic level of education should look like. This has created a system which is faltering on every level. We want to be that bridging element which helps build genuine global alliances. We need to be agile and innovative to transform classrooms for the future.” 

Even before Coronavirus struck, education was in crisis. 617 million young people lack basic maths and literacy skills while by 2030, 200 million children were projected to have no schooling at all and only 60% would complete upper secondary education.

Experts believe the widespread disruption of children’s studies by the pandemic will further increase the disparities in education. Learning opportunities will become further reduced for girls, as well as for those living in poor or rural areas, those living with disabilities, refugees and those forcibly displaced.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Cares continued: “At a time of major transition, we hope that the RewirEd platform will be the starting point for long term collective change to re-think and re-imagine attitudes towards education. We have to think differently and seek innovations to come up with entirely new approaches to the global education challenges.”

Three in five bosses admit the pandemic has positively impacted workforce productivity
Sector News
Three in five bosses (60%) say that the pandemic has unexpectedly impa
Build Back Fairer: The COVID-19 Marmot Review
Sector News
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (@jrf_uk) responds to the publication o
Schools to remain open until the end of term
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are aware of a small minority of councils suggesting t

 “Connectivity is a human right and vital to our goal of education being truly accessible to all. There have been many lessons learned in the last year specific to how we can strengthen distance learning opportunities and better respond in the face of a crisis.”

This year’s virtual conference is a precursor to the December 2021 summit, part of the major Expo 2020 event in Dubai, which will focus on three main issues in the sector – youth and future skills, education financing and innovation in education. The summit will set goals of equitable access to quality education worldwide, showcasing scalable innovations from all the participating countries with the aim of securing agreement on the key commitments which will transform young people’s  learning and earning potential in the next 10 years.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Educational Benefits of Video Games
Sector News
Video games haven’t always had the best rep, but this is steadily pr
Up to £3,000 on offer to firms taking on new apprentices... until 31st March 2020
Sector News
Businesses are being urged to take advantage of a Government funding o
Government's Online Harms proposals
Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, responding to t
Three in five bosses admit the pandemic has positively impacted workforce productivity
Sector News
Three in five bosses (60%) say that the pandemic has unexpectedly impa
Build Back Fairer: The COVID-19 Marmot Review
Sector News
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (@jrf_uk) responds to the publication o
Schools to remain open until the end of term
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are aware of a small minority of councils suggesting t
COLLAB GROUP WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK
Sector News
@collabgrp WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK Collab Group
City & Guilds opens temporary Functional Skills assessment centres
Sector News
@cityandguilds Learners will be supported with discounted coach travel
Harrogate College provides free courses to support economic growth
Sector News
@HarrogateColl is playing a key role in driving economic recovery in t
West London College to Host First Chefs’ Forum Conference for Hospitality Lecturers
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce that due to “exceptional”
Brown Rudnick advises on the sale of Arbor Education Partners
Sector News
Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) advises on the sale of Arbor Educatio
West End star and singer has studio named after him
Sector News
Shaun Escoffery (@ShaunEscoffery), R&B singer, songwriter and West

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5171)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page