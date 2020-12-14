 
Career hotspots 2021: THESE are the top jobs and areas in the UK based on average salary and job opportunities

Considering a new job in the new year? New research reveals the careers and career hotspots for 2021. 

Regulated property buyers, Good Move analysed the top ten jobs of 2020 based on job opportunities and average salary1. Considering the findings, they have revealed the areas of the UK that are best for these jobs for those looking for a new venture in the new year.

Looking at the research findings in more depth, the best jobs for this year based on average salary and job opportunities have been:

From this research, it shows that 2020’s top jobs come with several opportunities and a great salary, with all jobs well above the national average salary of £35,7432.

Top 10 Career Hotspots for 2021

Considering the top jobs of 2020, for anyone looking to make a career move in 2021, Good Move unveils the top areas in the UK that are best for each profession, based on the average salary and number of available opportunities.

  1. Enterprise Architect (London) - The capital is undoubtedly the best place to head for budding enterprise architects, with 40% of all opportunities in the UK based here (188), and an average salary of £86,005 - 83% more than the UK average. Following London is South East England, with 119 opportunities and a £74,743 average salary, and South West England, which has 58 open opportunities and an average salary of £77,646.
  2. Product Manager (London) - London is also the best place for Product Managers, with 48% of all open opportunities (3,559) in the capital, and an average salary of £60,569 - 52% above the national average. South East and North West England follow, with 1,704 opportunities and a £49,366 average salary in the South East, and 756 opportunities and a £45,242 average salary in the North West.
  3. Operations Manager (London) - With 3,299 opportunities and a £52,363 average salary that’s 38% above the UK average, London is again the best place for operations managers in the UK. South East England has 2,979 opportunities and an average salary of £43,395 making it the second-best place for operations managers, while North West England comes in third place with 1,508 opportunities and a £39,792 average salary. 
  4. Business Development Manager (London) - Again, the capital takes the top spot for business development managers, with 1,454 opportunities and an average salary of £49,696. South East and North West England follow again, with 1,421 opportunities and an average salary of £45,764 in South East England, and 790 opportunities and an average salary of £41,260 in the North West.
  5. Dev Ops Engineer (London) - Nearly half (48%) of all dev ops engineer opportunities are in London, and with a £72,768 average salary that’s 68% higher than the UK average, the capital is the best place for dev ops engineers. South East and West England follow behind, with 11 opportunities and a £68,000 average salary in the South West, and 23 opportunities and a £67,544 average salary in the South East.
  6. Data Scientist (London) - For all data scientists – you too should head to the capital! London is home to 71% of all data scientist jobs in the UK (2,603) and has a £59,697 average salary too. South East and West England come close behind, with 958 opportunities and a £54,206 average salary in the South East, and 342 opportunities and a £46,921 average salary in the South West.
  7. HR Business Partner (London) - In London, you can earn 19% more than the average UK salary working as an HR business partner, and 33% of all jobs in the UK (223) are here too. South East England has 170 available opportunities and an average salary of £45,454 making it the second-best place for HR business partners, and with 103 opportunities and a £43,113, the West Midlands comes in third.
  8. Finance Manager (London) - Again, the capital is the best place for finance managers, with a £58,464 average salary that’s 48% more than the UK average and 3,479 open opportunities. South East England has 2,734 open opportunities and a £47,557 average salary and North West England has 1,316 opportunities and a £39,964 average salary, making them the second and third best places to live.
  9. Delivery Manager (London) - London has 4,029 open opportunities and a £55,706 average salary (44% higher than the UK average), making it the best area for delivery managers. Following behind, South East England has 2,978 opportunities and a £44,954 average salary, while North West England has 1,642 opportunities and a £42,313 average salary.
  10. Contract Manager (London) - The capital is also the best area for contract managers, with 1,900 opportunities and an average salary of £56,749, 45% above the UK average. With 1,741 open opportunities and a £47,802 average salary, South East England comes in second place, while North West England comes in third, with 799 opportunities and a £44,141 average salary.

Commenting, Nima Ghasri, Director at Good Move says: “As we approach a New Year, we wanted to look back on the best jobs of the year and predict the career hotspots for 2021. It may come as no surprise that London reigns supreme as the best area for all top jobs of 2020, based on opportunities and average salary.

“However, it’s encouraging to see that the North West is included as the best place for many of these jobs, as this is a rapidly developing business hub that’s especially popular with young professionals. For anyone looking to pursue a profitable career in 2021, we hope this piece has helped you decide on what’s best for you.”

Methodology: We sourced the top ten jobs from Glassdoor, and analysed the number of opportunities for these top ten roles on Adzuna. Percentage increases calculated by calculating the difference between the average salary and specific job salary.

  1. Glassdoor top jobs of 2020
  2. Average UK salary from Adzuna

