 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CareTech Foundation and Hallmark Care Homes Foundation partner with The Open University to launch life-changing scholarships for young carers

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

CareTech Charitable Foundation and Hallmark Care Homes Foundation have joined forces with The @OpenUniversity (OU) to help fund the Carers Scholarships Fund – a unique initiative which supports unpaid carers by providing access to free OU education and wraparound careers support.

As the first of its kind in the UK, the OU Fund will provide the equivalent of 50 undergraduate and postgraduate full fee-waiver scholarships a year to unpaid carers who so often miss out on higher education.

The CareTech Foundation, who signed on as the first corporate partner with the OU, has committed £39,996 to the scholarships fund over the course of two years alongside Hallmark Care Homes Foundation who have donated £20,000. This grant will fund the bursaries of 18 young carer students in the programme (9 each year) for the value of £3,333, which will support 60 credits of undergraduate study and help with other expenses, such as laptops, wi-fi, travel and study support.

The first group of 50 scholarship recipients began studying with the OU in October 2020, with at least 15 of these places ‘ring-fenced’ for young carers aged 18-25.Being an unpaid carer for a friend or family member can place huge demands on the lives of young carers. Whilst it can be rewarding, caring can equally be incredibly difficult with long hours, which can take a toll on the lives of carers, affecting their education, careers, finances, health and relationships.

The OU’s unique model of blended online learning ensures that students can study flexibly in their own time and at their own pace so they can continue their caring commitments. Not only will this empower students to retrain and pursue career opportunities, they will have the chance to develop their sense of identity outside of their caring responsibilities.Currently there are 8.8 million carers in the UK. 375,000 of those are young adult carers, 600,000 are from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, 58% are women and over 20% live in poverty.

Young adult carers (aged 18-25) have lower GCSE attainment and are twice as likely as their peers to be NEET (not in employment, education or training) for six months or more.By supporting the OU’s Carers Scholarships Fund, CareTech and Hallmark Care Homes Foundation hope that this scholarship will demonstrate that the provision of flexible, multifaceted support learning is a key driver in helping unpaid young adult carers begin and continue their studies and improve their prospects for paid employment in the future.

Up to Â£3,000 on offer to firms taking on new apprentices... until 31st March 2020
Sector News
Businesses are being urged to take advantage of a Government funding o
Schools to remain open until the end of term
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are aware of a small minority of councils suggesting t
COLLAB GROUP WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK
Sector News
@collabgrp WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK Collab Group

Jonathan Freeman, CEO of the CareTech Foundation said of the importance of supporting unpaid young carers:

“The long-term educational and employment opportunities of young carers are scandalous. This is especially heart-breaking when these individuals have put aside their own interests in order to care for their loved ones. The Open University’s ground-breaking scheme to support young carers into higher education is fantastic and we are thrilled to be supporting them through this new partnership."

Avnish Goyal, Chair of Hallmark Care Homes Foundation, Hallmark Care Homes and Care England said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be involved in this initiative, which we are confident will positively impact the lives of many young carers who are looking to learn more and broaden their horizons. We cannot wait to see what impact this scholarship fund will have in the coming years."

Jhumar Johnson, Director of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office at The Open University said:

“It is an honour that two of the top corporates in the care sector are supporting the OU’s Carers Scholarships Fund. Having CareTech and Hallmark Care Homes Foundation join this community of supporters, brings not just vital funding but also invaluable expertise into the mix and we look forward to building on this relationship in the coming years. This donation is truly wonderful and shows their commitment to the caring sector.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Delivering student finance in a Covid year
Sector News
Managing the delivery of student finance against a backdrop of Covid-1
The Educational Benefits of Video Games
Sector News
Video games haven’t always had the best rep, but this is steadily pr
Up to £3,000 on offer to firms taking on new apprentices... until 31st March 2020
Sector News
Businesses are being urged to take advantage of a Government funding o
Schools to remain open until the end of term
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are aware of a small minority of councils suggesting t
COLLAB GROUP WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK
Sector News
@collabgrp WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK Collab Group
City & Guilds opens temporary Functional Skills assessment centres
Sector News
@cityandguilds Learners will be supported with discounted coach travel
Harrogate College provides free courses to support economic growth
Sector News
@HarrogateColl is playing a key role in driving economic recovery in t
West London College to Host First Chefs’ Forum Conference for Hospitality Lecturers
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce that due to “exceptional”
Brown Rudnick advises on the sale of Arbor Education Partners
Sector News
Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) advises on the sale of Arbor Educatio
Business Secretary visits Imperial as Government announces new energy plans
Sector News
Professor Nigel Brandon welcomes Business Secretary Alok Sharma MPBusi
University awarded £1m to create national test facility for renewable technology
Sector News
The University of Plymouth has been awarded more than £1million to cr
West End star and singer has studio named after him
Sector News
Shaun Escoffery (@ShaunEscoffery), R&B singer, songwriter and West

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5171)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page