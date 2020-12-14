 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COLLAB GROUP WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK

Details
Hits: 146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ian Pretty, Collab Group

@collabgrp WINS PLACE ON CIVIL SERVICE LEARNING FRAMEWORK 

Collab Group are delighted to announce that we are supporting the UK Civil Service, as part of EY’s supplier community. This is under new contracts which came into effect on 30 October 2020, with the Government Skills and Curriculum Unit in the Cabinet Office (using the Civil Service Learning brand) 

The UK Civil Service is going through the next chapter in Civil Service reform, ‘Shaping Our Future Together’. An important element of this Civil Service reform programme is focused on Great People, part of which recognises the need for higher quality training and creating better skills, knowledge and networking opportunities. 

  • A vehicle for enabling this work is a refreshed central learning framework (RM6145: Learning and Development) that went live on 30 October 2020 with partners EY and KPMG
  • EY is working with the Civil Service to provide bespoke training interventions, access to high quality coaching provision and a range of subject matter experts.
  • Meanwhile, KPMG is providing cross Civil Service curriculum and off-the-shelf training
  • We are a member of EY’s collaborative community of training providers, business schools, universities, professional bodies and other learning specialists. EY has curated this community will lead it.
  • Through our work with EY, alongside other community members, with KPMG and internally delivered training by Civil Servants, we will be helping the UK Civil Service deliver on its strategic goals. We are all aligned to the common purpose of improving citizen outcomes through exceptional learning by ensuring Civil Servants have the right skills, knowledge and expertise

Ian Pretty, Chief Executive: Collab Group said:

"We are delighted that Collab Group has been successful being part of the EY led framework for Civil Service Learning. Colleges are uniquely placed to help the Government develop the skills and competencies of their people. It represents a fantastic opportunity for the Collab Group network and we are delighted to be part of the EY supplier community."  

City & Guilds opens temporary Functional Skills assessment centres
Sector News
@cityandguilds Learners will be supported with discounted coach travel
West London College to Host First Chefsâ€™ Forum Conference for Hospitality Lecturers
Sector News
The Chefsâ€™ Forum is proud to announce that due to â€œexceptionalâ€
Brown Rudnick advises on the sale of Arbor Education Partners
Sector News
Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) advises on the sale of Arbor Educatio

You may also be interested in these articles:

City & Guilds opens temporary Functional Skills assessment centres
Sector News
@cityandguilds Learners will be supported with discounted coach travel
West London College to Host First Chefs’ Forum Conference for Hospitality Lecturers
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce that due to “exceptional”
Brown Rudnick advises on the sale of Arbor Education Partners
Sector News
Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) advises on the sale of Arbor Educatio
GOVERNMENT PLANS FOR CLEAN ENERGY SYSTEM AND GREEN JOBS BOOM
Sector News
Government sets out plans for clean energy system and #GreenJobs boom
Five major barriers barriers to online and on-screen assessment
Sector News
An @Ofqual review has found IT provision, security and staffing issues
Sadiq Khan calls for schools and colleges in London to close this week and move to online learning
Sector News
Commenting on calls by @SadiqKhan the Mayor of London to move London s
Business Secretary visits Imperial as Government announces new energy plans
Sector News
Professor Nigel Brandon welcomes Business Secretary Alok Sharma MPBusi
West End star and singer has studio named after him
Sector News
Shaun Escoffery (@ShaunEscoffery), R&B singer, songwriter and West
Collab Group wins place on Civil Service Learning Framework
Sector News
Collab Group (@collabgrp) is delighted to announce that we are support
MHR partners with iSAMS to streamline HR and payroll for independent schools
Sector News
MHR International, the HR, payroll and analytics expert (@mhr_solution
Welsh Government announce plans for serial testing in schools and colleges from January
Sector News
Under this process, pupils and staff identified as close contacts woul
Testing in North East London, Kent and Essex: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/11/testing-in-north-east-london-k

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

West London College
West London College has published a new article: West London College to Host First Chefs’ Forum Conference for Hospitality Lecturers 51 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 18 minutes ago

John Laramy @ExeterCollege

John Laramy @ExeterCollege

John Laramy, Principal of Exeter College and Chair of the City Centre Recovery Group, explains some of the measures that will be required for the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 21 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Keighley College launches Skills Support Hub to aid economic recovery: @KeighleyCollege is becoming a central driver for econom…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5171)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page