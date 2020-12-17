 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to AoC, Sixth Form Colleges’ Association, HOLEX, AELP, the Exams Office and ASCL

Details
Hits: 201
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dame Glenys Stacey, Acting Chief Regulator, Ofqual,

@Ofqual’s Acting Chief Regulator writes about vocational and technical qualifications in letter to education sector bodies.

Dear Colleague,

As we draw to the end of what has been a long and difficult year, I wanted to put on record my thanks to your members: leaders, teachers, support staff, and exams officers in schools, colleges and training providers who are doing all they can to support and prepare learners for their exams and assessments.

Given the focus of the mainstream and sector media coverage of the recent announcement on measures for GCSE, AS and A levels, I wanted to write specifically to set out the position on vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs), and other general qualifications, to cover:

  • an outline of the regulatory framework in place covering qualifications other than GCSE, AS and A levels
  • adaptations that have already been put in place and further possible adaptations – including in light of those now being implemented for GCSE, AS and A levels, and where different approaches are more appropriate
  • January exams
  • work experience placements

1. The regulatory framework

As you may recall, we put in place a new regulatory framework to cover all qualifications other than GCSE, AS and A level, and apprenticeship end-point assessments at the beginning of the academic year. This covers some 15,000 qualifications offered by 160 awarding organisations, and caters for the full diversity of the VTQ landscape, from those with assessments that are very similar to GCSE, AS and A levels to those qualifications that are used for very different purposes (for example, to signal occupational competence) and those that are delivered very differently (including, for example, with on demand assessment).

The regulatory framework gives awarding organisations extensive flexibility to adapt their qualifications so as to free up time for teaching and learning and mitigate the effect of disruptions to teaching, learning and assessment. Awarding organisations are responding by making assessments as manageable and flexible as possible, to address the impact of compliance with social distancing and other public health guidance and to safeguard against disruption because of lockdowns or closure of facilities.

As in normal times, it is for awarding organisations to decide the best action to take in relation to their own qualifications, but the new framework gives them important parameters within which to work – so that qualifications retain their integrity and results remain sufficiently valid and reliable, despite such trying circumstances.

In line with Government policy that assessments should go ahead, there is no provision under our regulatory framework for any calculated results to be issued for assessments taking place this year. I would encourage all teachers to focus on preparing their learners to take assessments and “banking” unit-level results where possible.

2. Adaptations to qualifications

As we have made clear at every stage of our response to the pandemic, fairness for learners is a key priority. Awarding organisations must ensure that VTQ learners are not disadvantaged or advantaged compared with their peers taking GCSE, AS and A levels. Approaches to adaptations will vary, given the range of qualification structures, assessment methodologies and the different contexts for learners.

Experts warn HR departments in the teaching industry will experience high levels of stress and burnout this January
Sector News
Workplace health experts outline why we need to be more prepared than
Rishi extends the Furlough scheme until the End of April 2021 and announces the budget will be 3rd March 2021
Sector News
The furlough scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021 with
New Partner School in Noida, India
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pr

To give a flavour, some awarding organisations have elected to move the timetable for summer external assessments; others are drawing more heavily on online assessment. Some are changing assessment tasks to accommodate social distancing requirements and reduced access to clients, and others are using witness testimony from professionals in their industry as an alternative to live observation.

We have undertaken significant work with awarding organisations to encourage consistency of approach across similar qualification types and sectors; this includes a programme of engagement with industry bodies in areas such as Health and Social Care, First Aid, Construction and Security. In many cases, this has led to jointly- agreed sector statements between awarding organisations and industry bodies.

But we know that adaptations already announced, while welcome, might not go far enough. We are encouraging awarding organisations to go further – to make full use of the regulatory flexibility available to them in considering further adaptions that strike the right balance between flexibility and validity. We are pleased that Ministers have now agreed to allow assessment of some units to be reduced in qualifications on DfE’s Performance Tables to free up time for teaching and learning.

Under our regulatory framework, awarding organisations can consider whether they want to make similar adaptations as those recently announced by the DfE for GCSE, AS and A levels (such as exam aids, advance notice of topic areas, contingency papers and generosity of grading) – these are most likely to be appropriate for those VTQs that have similar structures and assessment methods to GCSE, AS and A levels and the same progression routes into higher and further education.

For other qualifications that are delivered in different ways (for example, in a modular fashion), different adaptations will be more suitable and for some, in particular for licence to practise and competency qualifications, it may not be possible to make any further adaptations without compromising the integrity of the qualification. Centres will need to ensure that they are clear what adaptations are being put in place by the awarding organisations they work with.

Awarding organisations are having to balance fairness for candidates who are in the same cohort but taking assessments at different times in the year, so these are not straightforward decisions. A number of awarding organisations have already been in touch with their centres about planned further adaptations in light of the recent announcement and others will do so in January.

We recognise the concern in the sector about the differential impact of lost learning on VTQ learners in particular. We are pleased that the expert group on differential lost learning, that the Department has set up, will include VTQs in its consideration.

3. January exams and assessments

We do expect January exams to go ahead for qualifications where these are scheduled, and we know that many learners are keen to get these results under their belts. We know that some centres have concerns about the challenges of running exams in January in a way that is compliant with public health guidance, particularly from centres that need to facilitate large cohorts of learners. Exam centres may wish to refer to DfE’s guidance on exams.

JCQ’s Instructions for Conducting Examinations, which set out the rules for GCSE, AS and A levels, but which are also often used for written exams in other qualifications, stipulates that chairs for candidates in the same bubble should be 1.25m apart. In line with PHE guidance, a 2m distance between bubbles should be maintained (an example of this is shown in the diagrams at the end of this letter).

We understand that sourcing sufficient invigilators may also be a challenge. Awarding organisations are permitted, under our Extended ERF, to relax invigilation requirements if other risk mitigations can be put in place. This might include flexibility on who is permitted to invigilate. If centres are struggling to facilitate invigilation in the normal way and cannot source alternatives, then I would urge them to get in touch with the relevant awarding organisation(s) as a matter of urgency.

Centres may also wish to investigate whether the Exams Support Service could help with sourcing venues or invigilators.

We recommend that centres remind all relevant staff of the guidance on what to do if exams or other assessments are seriously disrupted. In particular, centres located close to ports and major routes that might experience congestion as a result of new arrangements following the UK’s exit from the EU, will want to keep contingency arrangements up to date.

We will continue to work with awarding organisations running high-volume January series, and with DfE and sector representative bodies, to monitor the situation and consider whether further contingencies (for example, additional assessment windows) may be necessary.

4. Work experience placements

We hear too that organising work experience placements continues to present challenges for many centres. There are flexibilities with our framework around reducing work experience requirements, but in some cases (including some Performance Table qualifications), access to the workplace is essential to enable learners to demonstrate occupational skills.

We have therefore been working to share good practice between awarding organisations about how to achieve this flexibly. Again, we will keep this under review with DfE colleagues.

With very best wishes for a well-deserved break over the holiday period,

Dame Glenys Stacey, Acting Chief Regulator, Ofqual

Documents

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to AoC, Sixth Form Colleges’ Association, HOLEX, AELP, the Exams Office and ASCL (PDF)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6735/1PDF, 112KB, 4 pages

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to AoC, Sixth Form Colleges’ Association, HOLEX, AELP, the Exams Office and ASCL (HTML)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6735/2HTML

Details

Letter from Ofqual’s Acting Chief Regulator to the Association of Colleges, Sixth Form Colleges’ Association, HOLEX, Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), the Exams Office and Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

You may also be interested in these articles:

Experts warn HR departments in the teaching industry will experience high levels of stress and burnout this January
Sector News
Workplace health experts outline why we need to be more prepared than
Rishi extends the Furlough scheme until the End of April 2021 and announces the budget will be 3rd March 2021
Sector News
The furlough scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021 with
New Partner School in Noida, India
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pr
Social Mobility Commission brought into heart of government
Sector News
The @SMCommission has revealed plans to join the @CabinetOfficeUK to a
RewirEdX unveils: The Declaration on the Right on Connectivity for Learning and Livelihoods
Sector News
RewirEdX (@RewirEd2021) wraps up with vision to foster increased colla
Virtual open day platform launches; offering relief for weary admissions teams
Sector News
A new virtual platform for school admissions teams to present their fa
Waltham Forest College Pilots New Rapid ‘Lateral Flow’ COVID-19 Tests
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) partners with the London Borough o
The Progress Group welcomes new Financial Controller
Sector News
Specialist education and training provider, The Progress Group, have r
Klik2learn secure funding to evaluate the impact of online learning on students
Sector News
EdTech, @Klik2learn, has secured a £93k award to evaluate the impact
University of the Arts London announces the AKO Storytelling Institute
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) is delighted to announce the laun
Students receive autumn exam AS and A level results
Sector News
Over 10,000 students will receive their AS and A level autumn exam res
AAT qualifications included in new list of funded courses for adults
Sector News
Association of Accounting Technicians (@YourAAT) qualifications have b

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5185)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page