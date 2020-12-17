 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Experts warn HR departments in the teaching industry will experience high levels of stress and burnout this January

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teacher Meeting

Workplace health experts outline why we need to be more prepared than ever to deal with workplace burnout following a steep rise in online searches for symptoms in 2020.

Research into Google search data revealing online searching habits show that we’re in danger of a January 2021 ‘burnout spike’. Searches for symptoms online with terms such as ‘signs of burnout’ have already increased by 24% throughout 2020 compared to the previous year.  

Data shows that last winter saw a record high January ‘burnout spike’, traditionally associated with low mood, depression and demotivation in employees. Current trends indicate that the spike is expected to be greater in January 2021.

HR and leadership teams should be ready to address issues of burnout following the disruption of people’s regular Christmas break plans, working schedule, and personal lives due to coronavirus. Additional support will be needed for stress this winter in order to maintain mental health and productivity.

Burnout symptoms

Despite the recent peaks, there’s evidence of a consistent yearly increase in searches for symptoms of burnout. Google search data, collected from search volume tool kwfinder.com, highlights a gradual increase in volume of searches for ‘signs of burnout’ over the last four years, culminating in a notable spike in January 2020. On average, total searches have increased by 41% annually since 2017.

Global online searches for the term ‘occupational burnout’ have increased by more than 2500% since 2015, and the Covid-19 pandemic is fuelling an even faster rise in work-related mental health issues.

Richard Holmes, Director of Wellbeing at Westfield Health, says:

“Burnout is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. Pressure at work is usually the main culprit and when budgets are tight and teams are small, people often find themselves with multiple roles and heavy workloads, piling on the stress.

Policies like turning off email servers outside of working hours helps ring fence valuable recovery time. Mental health first aid training can also help managers spot the signs or triggers and put preventions in place.

Contractors or freelancers who don’t have the support of HR might need to adopt their own strategies such as setting working hours, turning off email alerts out of these hours and separating work and living space if working from home.”

What can you do to reduce excessive stress and burnout?

It is clear that understanding of the problem among employers remains relatively low. Angela Knox, Director of workplace employee wellbeing program Keep Fit Eat Fit, says:

Rishi extends the Furlough scheme until the End of April 2021 and announces the budget will be 3rd March 2021
Sector News
The furlough scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021 with
Students spread the festive cheer to care home residents
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students are sending colourful messages of festive ch
New Partner School in Noida, India
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pr

“Recognising burnout or excessive stress in employees is a vital part of the HR manager’s work, and one which sadly often gets overlooked. If employers have systems in place that are designed for regular monitoring of each employee then problems can be identified and dealt with before they escalate. 

Opportunities to intervene can easily be missed.  In larger companies with higher head counts it is a good idea for the head of HR to have eyes and ears in the various departments so that they can keep track of any key developments or problems before they occur.”

There are plenty of steps that people can take in order to reduce stress and the risk of burnout, and employers can proactively encourage these among their employees.

  • Encourage regular exercise
    Even the shortest 10-minute brisk walk can have a real impact on mood and motivation; it doesn’t have to be a 10-mile run. Getting away from the desk to exercise in the fresh air has a direct link to increased productivity.
  • Ensure employees don’t sit at their desks for too long
    Humans are not made to sit for long periods, and a five-minute desk break every hour reduces the risk of injury, refocuses the mind and helps break the monotony of both home and office working – even if it’s just a walk to the kitchen for a cup of tea.
  • Encourage quitting unhealthy habits
    Poor diet and excessive drinking both have a major impact on a person’s stress levels, as does smoking. In fact, a recent study found that quitting smoking made immediate positive improvements to mental health, especially after the first four weeks.
  • Make sure people talk to their line manager
    Communication is what prevents those initial feelings of pressure, anxiety or demotivation from becoming mental health problems like burnout. The sooner an employer is aware of the problem, the sooner they can do something about it.
  • Set up routine catch-ups with the team
    With a large number of employees now working from home, it’s important to keep lines of communication open to keep the social aspect of work. This reduces the feeling of isolation and has positive a impact on wellbeing.
  • Promote mental health days
    Fostering a workplace culture where people don’t feel guilty for occasionally taking the day off sick – even if they’ve not got a physical illness – will help alleviate longer-term stress and maintain morale.
  • Push annual leave
    Employees should be encouraged to use all of their holiday allowance each year, even if they’re not going away anywhere. This fosters a healthier work environment and creates a better work-life balance that benefits everybody.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Rishi extends the Furlough scheme until the End of April 2021 and announces the budget will be 3rd March 2021
Sector News
The furlough scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021 with
Students spread the festive cheer to care home residents
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students are sending colourful messages of festive ch
New Partner School in Noida, India
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pr
Social Mobility Commission brought into heart of government
Sector News
The @SMCommission has revealed plans to join the @CabinetOfficeUK to a
RewirEdX unveils: The Declaration on the Right on Connectivity for Learning and Livelihoods
Sector News
RewirEdX (@RewirEd2021) wraps up with vision to foster increased colla
Virtual open day platform launches; offering relief for weary admissions teams
Sector News
A new virtual platform for school admissions teams to present their fa
Waltham Forest College Pilots New Rapid ‘Lateral Flow’ COVID-19 Tests
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) partners with the London Borough o
The Progress Group welcomes new Financial Controller
Sector News
Specialist education and training provider, The Progress Group, have r
Klik2learn secure funding to evaluate the impact of online learning on students
Sector News
EdTech, @Klik2learn, has secured a £93k award to evaluate the impact
University of the Arts London announces the AKO Storytelling Institute
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) is delighted to announce the laun
Students receive autumn exam AS and A level results
Sector News
Over 10,000 students will receive their AS and A level autumn exam res
AAT qualifications included in new list of funded courses for adults
Sector News
Association of Accounting Technicians (@YourAAT) qualifications have b

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5185)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page